Grovy Developers Signs With Wyndham To Bring Ramada Residences To Dubai Islands

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Oversubscribed event sees Expressions of Interest come in for the boutique branded residences

DUBAI, UAE – May 7, 2026 – Grovy Developers, an award-winning real estate developer in Dubai, has partnered with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's largest hotel franchising companies, to launch Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands, in partnership with USquare as development partner.

The agreement was formally signed at a full-house event attended by senior leadership from all three organisations, including Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers, Dimitris Manikis, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Govind Mundra, Head of Development for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, along with Ubaid Ur Rehman Shaikh and Muhammad Umeed, Founders of USquare Luxe Properties. The event saw overwhelming interest from investors and brokers, with attendance exceeding capacity and Expressions of Interest registered on-site-reflecting strong demand for the project even amid evolving global market conditions.

“Branded residences are reshaping real estate investment in Dubai. This partnership is strategically significant for Grovy, as we will leverage the world-class recognition of Wyndham to enhance the overall value of our projects. By implementing Wyndham's global asset management and operational standards, we can ensure that buyers will receive professionally managed residences with an ongoing consistent level of service. The result is an island address backed by globally recognised hospitality standards, setting a new benchmark for how people live and invest in Dubai.”

Building on this vision, Grovy Developers has established a strong track record in the UAE market since 2015, with the successful delivery of residential developments that are now fully operational and reflect the company's commitment to quality and end-user satisfaction. Its entry into the branded residences segment is a deliberate strategic move, aimed at elevating residential living standards while creating long-term value for investors. In line with this approach, Grovy sought a globally recognised hospitality partner that could seamlessly integrate service-led living into its developments, ensuring both the residential experience and asset performance. This established reputation and forward-thinking strategy positions Grovy as a natural partner of choice for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as it expands its branded residences portfolio in the region.

“This project reflects our continued confidence in Dubai's long-term fundamentals and the ongoing demand for high-quality branded residential offerings, even against a challenging environment. By combining Grovy's local development expertise with Ramada's globally recognised standards, we are focused on delivering a property that supports sustainable, long-term value for residents and investors. Through Ramada Residences Dubai Islands, Wyndham is actively opening up the branded residences category to a broader audience through a more accessible offering. We remain committed to working closely with our partners to support thoughtful growth across the region.”

Scheduled for handover in Q3 2027, the property will feature a boutique collection of fully furnished residences and penthouses. Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands comprises one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and four-bedroom penthouses. The residence applies hotel-grade services and operations underpinned by the quality assurance of a world-leading international hospitality brand. Residents will enjoy more than 20 leisure amenities, including an aqua gym, golf simulator, open theatre, and temperature-controlled infinity pool. Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands is

Located in the cultural district of Dubai Islands, a master-planned coastal destination designed for leisure, connectivity and long-term growth, the development benefits from open beaches, expansive green spaces and direct access to the city in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan.

Ubaid Ur Rehman Shaikh and Muhammad Umeed, Co-Founders of USquare Luxe Properties, said:“As landowners and development partners, our strategic goal is to work closely with brands which share our vision, and we are proud to be in partnership with Grovy Developers and Wyndham in this journey. The vast experience of Grovy and USquare Luxe Properties combined with a global name like Wyndham will deliver lasting value for buyers, investors, and the broader Dubai market.”

Backed by a prime location and strong market fundamentals, the project reinforces growing investor confidence in Dubai's evolving real estate landscape.