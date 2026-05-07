Before 30, Kashmiri Youth Are Losing Their Best Years

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Rain tapped softly against the windowpanes as Fatima folded her degree certificates into a plastic file and placed them back inside a cupboard in her family's home on the outskirts of Srinagar. Her mother had ironed her clothes that morning for another interview. Her father had pressed a few hundred rupees into her hand for transport and lunch.

The job offer came two weeks later.

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₹6,000 a month.

Fatima read the message twice before placing the phone face down on the table. Years of study had led to a salary that barely covered travel expenses, mobile bills and small household needs. Her parents had imagined something larger when they borrowed money for her education. She had imagined something larger too.

A government office clerk in her neighbourhood earned nearly ten times more that amount. Some private tutors in the area made more during exam season.

“People kept telling us education changes a family's future,” she said one evening as relatives gathered in the sitting room after dinner.“Sometimes it feels like the future never arrived.”

Stories like Fatima's fill homes throughout Kashmir, where degrees hang on walls beside mounting loan payments and growing frustration. Parents still speak about education with reverence. Families still place their strongest hopes in schools, colleges and competitive exams. Young people still study late into nights.

Economic reality meets those ambitions with shrinking opportunities, low wages and long periods of waiting.

Official Periodic Labour Force Survey data cited in Parliament showed Jammu and Kashmir's unemployment rate at 6.1 percent during 2023-24, nearly double the national average of 3.2 percent. Urban female unemployment reached 27.2 percent during the same period, placing young women among the hardest hit.

Statistics explain part of the crisis, daily life explains the rest.

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Morning queues form outside recruitment offices whenever government vacancies appear. Coaching centers fill with graduates preparing for exams that may produce a few hundred posts for tens of thousands of applicants. WhatsApp groups circulate notices for interviews that often lead to salaries between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 a month.

A generation that expected adulthood by 25 often reaches 30 while still depending on parents for essentials.

Ali remembers the day he became the first graduate in his family. Relatives visited with sweets, while neighbours congratulated his parents. His younger brother began talking about attending university one day.

“Everyone believed life would change after graduation,” he said.

Ali spent the next several years applying for jobs, travelling between districts for interviews and standing in recruitment lines that stretched outside office gates before sunrise. Temporary assignments came and went. Promises from employers dissolved after weeks. Friends slowly left for cities like Delhi, Chandigarh and Bengaluru.

Pressure settled inside the household with growing force.

Parents who once spoke proudly about his degree began asking cautious questions about income. Marriage discussions stalled, savings never began, and investment plans remained theoretical.

Experts describe the years before 30 as financially decisive because time gives savings room to grow. Economists and financial planners often point to the power of compounding, where modest investments build significant wealth over long periods.

Delayed employment changes that equation entirely.

A young worker who begins investing at 24 enters adulthood with time on his side. Someone who starts at 34 enters with heavier family expenses, rising social obligations and less room for error.

Financial advisers in Kashmir say many educated young people miss the most valuable decade for building stability.

“If your first stable income arrives after 30, the financial impact extends far beyond those lost years,” said a Srinagar-based investment adviser who works with first-generation salaried workers.“Emergency savings become weak, investments begin late, and dependence on loans increases.”

The arithmetic behind that delay reveals the scale of the problem.

A person investing ₹6,000 monthly for 20 years at an assumed annual return of 12 percent could accumulate roughly ₹59 lakh.

Someone able to invest ₹20,000 monthly under the same conditions could build nearly ₹2 crore over that period.

Income gaps during early adulthood often widen into wealth gaps later in life.

Low salaries create another obstacle, as many graduates in Kashmir enter workplaces that offer compensation far below living costs. Private schools, coaching centers and small firms frequently recruit degree holders for wages that barely sustain transportation and food expenses.

Young women face especially sharp barriers.

Families often encourage daughters to pursue higher education, though many employers continue offering salaries that leave little room for independence. Several women interviewed for this story described hiding their earnings from relatives because the amounts felt embarrassing after years of study.

Education loans deepen the pressure inside many households.

Government Economic Survey data placed education credit in India at roughly ₹1.19 lakh crore during 2023-24. Kashmiri families increasingly borrow for professional degrees, coaching programs and private colleges. Many see education as the clearest path toward stability in a region where private industry remains limited and government employment holds enormous social prestige.

Parents sell land, mortgage jewelry and exhaust savings to finance degrees they believe will secure a family's future.

Some students graduate into labour markets that provide little return on that investment.

College administrators acknowledge the disconnect privately. Placement cells at many institutions struggle to attract companies offering competitive salaries. Students frequently graduate with academic credentials that employers consider disconnected from market needs.

Economists and educators say the crisis extends beyond unemployment figures. Financial literacy remains weak among many first-time earners. Discussions about budgeting, emergency funds, insurance and long-term investing rarely enter classrooms.

Young people often complete degrees without understanding salaries, debt burdens or investment planning.

“Families ask whether a course sounds prestigious,” said a career counselor in Srinagar who advises college students.“Very few ask what the actual earning path looks like after graduation.”

Employers also face growing scrutiny over wage practices. Young graduates describe salaries that fail to match qualifications, while businesses argue that weak economic conditions limit hiring capacity.

Policymakers increasingly frame unemployment as a security issue or development challenge. Financial experts argue that the crisis also belongs in another category: long-term household financial health.

Late earnings lead to delayed savings. Delayed savings increase dependence on credit during emergencies. Weak investments reduce wealth accumulation during middle age. Retirement planning becomes harder long before retirement arrives.

Several economists in Kashmir describe the problem as generational. Parents financed education believing it would lift entire households into greater stability. Many young graduates now enter adulthood with rising debt and little capacity to support aging family members.

Even optimism has begun changing form.

Read Also Kashmir's Silence Problem Kashmir's Lost Graduates

Earlier generations often imagined education as a direct route into secure employment. Younger Kashmiris speak instead about side businesses, online freelancing, skill certifications and migration.

Late one evening in Srinagar, Ali sat with friends near a roadside tea stall discussing job applications and exam notifications. One planned to leave for the Gulf within months. Another had started learning digital marketing online after years of preparing for government recruitment tests.

Ali listened carefully before speaking.

“We studied to begin life early,” he said.“Most of us still feel like we are waiting for permission to start.”

Traffic rolled slowly past the market as shopkeepers pulled down metal shutters for the night. Groups of students moved through the nippy air carrying backpacks and folders filled with certificates, recommendations and resumes.

Many still believed education could transform their future.

Many still hoped the next interview would finally open the door.

Kashmir's deepest economic struggle lives inside that waiting.