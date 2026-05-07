'It Felt Like A Survival Trip': Bengaluru Woman's 3.5-Hour Journey From Bellandur To Airport Sparks Traffic Debate

Bengaluru's worsening traffic congestion has once again come under the spotlight after a woman shared her exhausting three-and-a-half-hour journey from Bellandur to Kempegowda International Airport. The viral social media post has resonated with thousands of commuters online, many of whom said they could relate to the daily struggles of navigating the city's heavily congested roads, especially during peak office hours and rainy weather conditions.

The woman, identified as Sakshi Singh, documented her frustrating commute in an Instagram video that has now gained significant attention on social media. In the clip, she described the journey as more of a“survival trip” than a routine airport commute.

“I had the worst airport commute ever. It took me 3.5 hours to reach Bengaluru airport. From Bellandur to Bengaluru airport, 3.5 hours. It was such a struggle. From headache to stomach pain to hunger, it felt like a survival trip rather than an airport commute. I don't think I can defend this city anymore,” she said in the video.

Heavy Traffic Leaves Commuters Frustrated

According to Sakshi, she left her home at around 6 pm but remained stuck in traffic for hours before finally reaching the airport at around 9.30 pm. She said traffic came to a complete standstill at several locations during the journey.

In the caption accompanying the video, she wrote:“Took me 3.5 hours to reach Bengaluru airport from Bellandur. Left my house at 6 and till 9.30 I was just praying that I would make it in time to drop my baggage. Traffic was at a complete standstill at certain places.”

She also mentioned that her IndiGo flight getting delayed eventually worked in her favour.

“Luckily, my IndiGo flight got delayed. IndiGo is such a saviour at times,” she added.

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A post shared by Sakshi Singh | Travel | Bucketlist experiences (@wanderwithsakshi)

Social Media Users Relate To Bengaluru Traffic Woes

The post quickly gained traction online, with many Bengaluru residents sharing similar experiences of spending hours in traffic while travelling to the airport or commuting across the city.

Several users pointed out that routes connecting major IT hubs such as Bellandur often witness severe congestion during office hours, particularly during rainy weather. Others advised travellers to leave much earlier than planned while heading to Kempegowda International Airport.

Sakshi also urged travellers to keep additional buffer time while commuting to the airport in the coming days due to traffic and weather-related delays.

“If you are travelling to Bengaluru airport after office hours, especially during the next few weeks with chances of rain, please keep at least a 1.5-hour buffer for insane traffic,” she wrote.

Bengaluru Traffic Continues To Be a Major Concern

Bengaluru's traffic congestion has remained a major civic issue for years, with rapid urban growth, increasing vehicle numbers, and ongoing infrastructure work frequently leading to long delays on key roads.

Social media has often seen residents share their frustration over long commute times, especially on routes connecting tech corridors, residential areas, and the airport. Sakshi Singh's viral post has once again triggered conversations around the urgent need for better traffic management and improved urban infrastructure in the city.