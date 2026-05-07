Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of FS KKR Capital Corp. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises FS KKR Capital Corp., (“FS KKR” or the "Company") (NYSE: FSK) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 8, 2024 and February 25, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). FS KKR investors have until July 3, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The FS KKR class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) FS KKR overstated the effectiveness of its portfolio restructuring efforts for its nonaccrual companies; (ii) FS KKR overstated the valuation of its portfolio investments and/or overstated the effectiveness of FS KKR's portfolio valuation process; and (iii) FS KKR overstated the durability of its quarterly distribution strategy.

The FS KKR class action lawsuit further alleges that on August 6, 2025, FS KKR reported second quarter 2025 earnings, revealing that FS KKR's net asset value had declined to $21.93 per share, down $1.44, or 6.2% from the prior quarter, and the total fair value of investments fell $474 million, to $13,648 million. Moreover, FS KKR allegedly reported a loss per share of negative $0.75, down $1.18 or 274.4% from the prior quarter, and a total net realized and unrealized loss per share of negative $1.36, down $1.12 or 466.7% from the prior quarter. Further, investments on non-accrual status allegedly rose to 3.0% and 5.3% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 2.1% and 3.5% in the prior quarter. On this news, the price of FS KKR stock fell more than 8%, according to the complaint.

Then, on February 25, 2026, FS KKR announced fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings, allegedly revealing net asset value had continued to decline to $20.89, down $1.10 or 5% from the prior quarter, and the total fair value of investments fell another $406 million, to $13,009 million. Moreover, FS KKR allegedly reported a loss per share of negative $0.41, down $1.17 or 153.9% from the prior quarter, and a total net realized and unrealized loss per share of negative $0.89, down $1.08 or 568.421% from the prior quarter. Further, investments on non-accrual status again rose to 3.4% and 5.5% of the total investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, compared to 2.9% and 5.0% in the prior quarter. FS KKR also allegedly“acknowledge[d] specific challenges” with additional companies and cut its dividend to $0.48 per share (previously $0.70). On the accompanying earnings call, FS KKR's Chief Investment Officer, was allegedly forced to acknowledge that its“recent underperformance reflects challenges in certain legacy investments” in addition to those previously discussed, including Medallia and Cubic Corp. Further, challenges ran much deeper, as FS KKR revealed issues with the identified companies only accounted for“50% of net realized and unrealized losses.” On this news, the price of FS KKR stock fell more than 15%, according to the FS KKR class action lawsuit.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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