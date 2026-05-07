Barrack, Rodos & Bacine Investigates Genedx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) For Possible Securities Fraud

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Barrack, Rodos & Bacine announces that it is investigating GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) on behalf of shareholders who have lost money in their investment in GeneDx stock.

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT?

On May 4, 2026, GeneDx released its financial results for the first quarter of the year. The company revealed a loss in operations of $57.5 million and earnings per share of -$0.28. GeneDx also lowered its guidance for the year by about $65 million at the midpoint.

Furthermore, the company took a write-down of $31.3 million related to goodwill and intangible assets of its fabric genomics unit.

On this news, GeneDx's share price fell over 49%, or $33.42 per share, from the close on the previous day.

WHAT CAN I DO?

If you lost money on GeneDx stock and would like to discuss your options going forward, you are encouraged to contact the firm by calling Linda Border or Mark Stein at 877-386-3304, or via email at ..., or visiting the firm's web site (barrack ).

WHO WE ARE

Barrack, Rodos & Bacine has more than four decades of experience prosecuting securities law class actions, including cases involving accounting fraud and insider trading, and has achieved some of the largest recoveries in U.S. history of securities litigation. The firm's largest recoveries on behalf of investors include $6.19 billion for WorldCom investors, $3.32 billion for Cendant investors, $1.05 billion for McKesson investors, and $970.5 million for AIG investors.