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Philadelphia's Renaissance Faire Returns To Fort Mifflin With Armored Combat And Daily Costume Contest
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Philly Faire - The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire ® returns to the historic grounds of Fort Mifflin this Memorial Day Weekend, opening Saturday, May 23, through Monday, May 25, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Now in its most expansive season yet, Philly Faire features new performers and attractions, a daily costume contest, over 60 artisan vendors, and a full schedule of interactive adventures for all ages.
Philly Faire 2026 will introduce an all-ages daily costume contest, where guests in the most creative costumes will be recognized and awarded prizes. All costume styles are welcome, from historically inspired ensembles to fantastical original creations. The Best Individual Costume, Group Costume, and Child's Costume shall be crowned.
This year, Philly Faire's entertainment roster expands yet again with Tohm Pace, who brings a world-class blend of balance, variety juggling, and high-energy comedy to the stage.
Foxy Bard and Twig also make their Philly Faire debut, performing a fusion of Renaissance world music, Celtic traditional, and original ballads. Both are multi-instrumentalists and accomplished improvisers.
Armored Combat Worldwide is a brand-new spectacle that joins the Philly Faire revelry this season, with knights competing in full armor in a breathtaking display of martial skill.
Be a part of the action at the Proving Grounds, which offers axe throwing, archery, javelin tossing, and the fan-favorite Fight the Knight challenge. Adding to the action-packed adventure, and exclusively on Memorial Day Monday, Sean the Whipsy Rover will provide hands-on whip-cracking demonstrations and lessons, open to all ages.
Adding to the family fun, Pennsylvania-based A Zoo for You petting zoo returns, along with The Falconry Girl, who showcases the skills of her amazing birds of prey. Aria Oceansong joins the faire as a resident mermaid, performing songs and storytelling centered on the lore of the sea.
Over 60 artisan vendors and craft food purveyors will be on-site, including Revolution Bees, makers of hand-crafted mead from local honey. Traditional Renaissance faire food, such as turkey legs, will be available throughout the weekend.
The Very Inspired Shopper (VIS) Rewards program invites guests to collect rewards from participating vendors throughout each day, with prizes awarded at the closing Final Revels.
Philly Faire 2026 runs all three days of Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Rd. Advance tickets are available at . Tickets will also be sold at the gate as capacity permits. Discounts are available for seniors, military veterans, and active duty personnel. Children ages 4 and under are admitted free.
For updates and announcements, follow @phillyfaire on Instagram and Facebook.
About The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire®
The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire is Philadelphia's Hometown Renaissance Faire, held at the historic grounds of Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Rd, Philadelphia. The annual festival is presented by Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, the same operators behind the Bucks County Renaissance Faire in Doylestown, Pa., the Delaware Renaissance Faire in Townsend, Del., and the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire in Ansonia, Conn.
Philly Faire 2026 will introduce an all-ages daily costume contest, where guests in the most creative costumes will be recognized and awarded prizes. All costume styles are welcome, from historically inspired ensembles to fantastical original creations. The Best Individual Costume, Group Costume, and Child's Costume shall be crowned.
This year, Philly Faire's entertainment roster expands yet again with Tohm Pace, who brings a world-class blend of balance, variety juggling, and high-energy comedy to the stage.
Foxy Bard and Twig also make their Philly Faire debut, performing a fusion of Renaissance world music, Celtic traditional, and original ballads. Both are multi-instrumentalists and accomplished improvisers.
Armored Combat Worldwide is a brand-new spectacle that joins the Philly Faire revelry this season, with knights competing in full armor in a breathtaking display of martial skill.
Be a part of the action at the Proving Grounds, which offers axe throwing, archery, javelin tossing, and the fan-favorite Fight the Knight challenge. Adding to the action-packed adventure, and exclusively on Memorial Day Monday, Sean the Whipsy Rover will provide hands-on whip-cracking demonstrations and lessons, open to all ages.
Adding to the family fun, Pennsylvania-based A Zoo for You petting zoo returns, along with The Falconry Girl, who showcases the skills of her amazing birds of prey. Aria Oceansong joins the faire as a resident mermaid, performing songs and storytelling centered on the lore of the sea.
Over 60 artisan vendors and craft food purveyors will be on-site, including Revolution Bees, makers of hand-crafted mead from local honey. Traditional Renaissance faire food, such as turkey legs, will be available throughout the weekend.
The Very Inspired Shopper (VIS) Rewards program invites guests to collect rewards from participating vendors throughout each day, with prizes awarded at the closing Final Revels.
Philly Faire 2026 runs all three days of Memorial Day Weekend, May 23-25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Rd. Advance tickets are available at . Tickets will also be sold at the gate as capacity permits. Discounts are available for seniors, military veterans, and active duty personnel. Children ages 4 and under are admitted free.
For updates and announcements, follow @phillyfaire on Instagram and Facebook.
About The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire®
The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire is Philadelphia's Hometown Renaissance Faire, held at the historic grounds of Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Rd, Philadelphia. The annual festival is presented by Found Artifact Entertainment LLC, the same operators behind the Bucks County Renaissance Faire in Doylestown, Pa., the Delaware Renaissance Faire in Townsend, Del., and the Midsummer Fantasy Renaissance Faire in Ansonia, Conn.
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