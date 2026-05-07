Curaytor Partners With SH Consulting To Deliver Best-In-Class Email Deliverability For Real Estate Teams

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Real estate runs on email. Listing alerts, nurture campaigns, home value reports, transaction updates-the moment those messages stop landing in the inbox, a team's pipeline starts to shrink, and most teams don't notice until the damage is done.

That's why Curaytor has engaged SH Consulting as its dedicated email deliverability partner.

SH Consulting is a deliverability and email security firm that works with 450+ organizations across SaaS, financial services, technology, and real estate - including ISVs and platforms that send email on behalf of their customers. That's the problem most generic deliverability consultants miss - platforms like Curaytor don't just send email for one company. They send on behalf of hundreds of other businesses and organizations, all sharing the same sending infrastructure and the same reputation. One sender's bad habits can drag down inbox placement for every other customer on the platform - and fixing it requires a very different playbook than advising a single-tenant sender.

Under this engagement, SH Consulting will:

Continuously monitor inbox placement, reputation, and engagement across Curaytor's sending infrastructure

Identify individual senders whose practices are damaging shared reputation, and work with them directly to fix the root cause - whether that's list hygiene, content, frequency, or authentication

Advise on platform-level deliverability strategy: IP pool structure, infrastructure architecture, product and IT decisions that streamline user engagement with the platform, infrastructure abuse prevention, scoring model deployment, and ongoing compliance with email industry standards and regulations

Be directly available to Curaytor customers who want hands-on deliverability help with their own domains

This isn't a generic vendor relationship. It's a bet on the idea that deliverability should be a feature of the platform - something customers can rely on from day one, so open rates stay strong and the platform remains a dependable channel for marketing and outreach.

"Email deliverability in real estate is a shared problem. Fixing one sender won't fix another," said Alex Shakhov, founder of SH Consulting. "It requires a combined approach, where both the platform and its senders pay attention to how emails are sent. The infrastructure has to be architected so it can't be abused, and senders have to understand what it takes for emails to flow smoothly, with no abuse patterns that hurt performance. It's a two-sided play."

"Email is your username for the internet, the foundation of digital identity and marketing, so we treat it with the highest level of responsibility. Partnering with SH Consulting was a clear fit. We're both monitoring our systems, we're communicating best practices together, and our clients have direct access to real expertise when they need it. Together, we're setting a new industry standard for proactive email management, and our clients will see the difference." - Andrew Leafe, Owner of Curaytor

For Curaytor customers: if you want best-in-class deliverability, Curaytor is where to be.

About SH Consulting

SH Consulting is an email deliverability and security firm serving 450+ organizations across SaaS, financial services, technology, and real estate. Its deliverability practice is led by a former Head of Deliverability at SendGrid. Learn more at sh.

About Curaytor

Curaytor is a real estate marketing platform and agency with the people, the plan, and the platform to help agents stay visible, grow their business, and position themselves as experts in their communities. Its clients send thousands of marketing emails every month, making deliverability not a nice-to-have, but a core requirement. Learn more at curaytor.