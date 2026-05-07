Actelis Networks Continues Momentum In Washington, D.C. Department Of Transportation As Modernization Expands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multiple follow-on orders received in 2026 to date reflect both deepening of Actelis' footprint within DDOT's intelligent transportation systems infrastructure

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has received multiple follow-on orders in the first four months of 2026 for the Washington, D.C. Department of Transportation ("DDOT"), continuing the multi-year expansion of Actelis' deployment across the nation's capital's intelligent transportation systems ("ITS") infrastructure.

The continued order activity builds on a deployment that began with the foundational modernization order announced in May 2024 and has since grown through multiple subsequent add-ons, with Washington, D.C. being one of the most established showcases of Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper approach to ITS modernization.

"What we are seeing in Washington, D.C. is the trajectory we set out to drive across our customer base in 2026," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "DDOT standardized on our hybrid fiber-copper technology to modernize their Intelligent Transportation network at a fraction of the cost and time of new fiber. This 'land and expand' dynamic is at the core of our strategy for the year, and Washington, D.C. continues to be one of the clearest examples of how it plays out in practice. Deepening relationships within established customers like DDOT, while also expanding into new authorities across the country, is the pattern we are focused on building in 2026."

The continued DDOT activity comes against the backdrop of a broad wave of similar municipal and transportation agency wins for Actelis. In recent months alone, the Company has announced new deployments and follow-on orders involving California's Caltrans, Orange County, Ventura County, the Cities of Chino and Cincinnati, the City of Eugene in Oregon, and the Alaska State Department of Transportation, among others - reflecting a broadening pattern in which U.S. transportation authorities at the city, county, and state level are adopting Actelis' hybrid fiber-copper architecture as a standard approach to ITS modernization. Washington, D.C. is increasingly serving as the reference architecture for what other cities and states are now pursuing.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit .

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