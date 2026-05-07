Why Funded Gold Builders Are Suddenly Looking Cheap, And The One Permitted Junior Drilling Next Week That Few Have Priced In

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

With central banks soaking up record tonnage and global mine output peaking, the developers already permitted, financed, and turning drill rigs are being repriced fast - and one of them just sent crews to site this week.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity-Insider News Commentary - Central bank buying has rewired the gold market, and most investors haven't caught up. Sovereign reserves just hit an all-time high of 2,309 tonnes, the World Gold Council expects another ~850 tonnes of central bank purchases through 2026, and J.P. Morgan now sees gold pushing toward $5,000 per ounce by Q4. Meanwhile, the supply side is breaking. Major producers are guiding 2026 output declines, half of every exploration dollar on the planet is chasing brownfield drilling rather than discovery, and the World Gold Council itself is on record warning that mine output is hitting a wall.

That setup leaves a small group of names in an unusually clean position: developers that are already permitted, already funded, and already swinging drill bits on the ground. Markets historically pay a premium for that combination - and right now they aren't, at least not yet. The cheapest seats in the room are the ones with crews mobilizing this month.

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K) is the textbook version of that profile. The Imwelo Gold Project in Tanzania is fully permitted for construction. The funding stack is in place - The Company has executed a binding term sheet for a gold loan facility of up to US$25 million with Monetary Metals, alongside a fully committed C$3.8 million convertible debenture. And as of this week, the drill rigs are mobilizing to site for a 21-day, ~1,050-metre sterilization drilling program scheduled to start mid-May, ahead of construction.

Sterilization drilling is one of those workstreams that doesn't generate a flashy headline grade, but it's exactly what separates a permitted PEA stock from a builder. The work confirms that the ground under the planned plant, accommodation block, and support facilities isn't carrying mineralized material that would later become a sterilization headache. It's the kind of program a company runs when advancing toward construction, not whether to keep exploring.

Marc Cernovitch, President & CEO of Lake Victoria Gold, framed it bluntly: "Mobilizing drill rigs to site marks another important step as we advance Imwelo toward development and construction. This program is focused on de-risking the project at the infrastructure level, ensuring that key facilities are optimally located ahead of construction. With engineering work progressing in parallel, we continue to move Imwelo forward in a disciplined manner toward near-term production."

The Investor's Five Questions, Answered

1. Why bother with a sub-$0.20 gold name when majors are also breaking out?

Because the leverage isn't comparable. Majors are reporting reserves up, costs down, margins fat - and they're being repriced for it. But the open question with majors is replacement. Mine output across the major producer cohort is expected to decline in 2026 because reserves are draining faster than discoveries can replace them. Permitted, funded, sub-construction projects are the relief valve for that problem. Lake Victoria Gold is one of the few names sitting in that lane while still trading like an explorer.

2. What does "fully funded" actually mean here?

It means non-dilutive working capital plus a clear path to scale. The US$25 million Monetary Metals gold loan binding term sheet provides a clear path toward funding near-term development activities, repayable in gold ounces rather than cash - so the facility scales naturally with output instead of stressing the balance sheet. The C$3.8 million convertible debenture closed alongside it carries a 5.0% coupon, converts at $0.30, and includes half-warrants exercisable at $0.40. For a company at this stage, the structure is designed to advance development without flooding the market with new shares.

3. How real is "near-term production"?

Real enough that the next 60 days are about pre-construction workstreams, not exploration. Imwelo has already returned recovery rates of up to ~97% in metallurgical testwork using conventional methods. A completed Area C drill program returned grades including 11.88 g/t gold over 1.33 metres. Geotechnical and specific-gravity studies have supported a consolidated single open-pit design. And separately, Tanzania's government has begun formally incorporating its statutory 16% free-carried interest in the Tembo mining licences - a regulatory step that signals the broader portfolio is advancing through the country's established framework.

4. What about Tembo - is it a real second leg or a distraction?

Tembo is the lottery ticket that looks increasingly like a real asset. The project is adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu Mine, has more than fifty thousand metres of historical drilling on it, and recent artisanal sampling returned grades up to 35.45 g/t gold from surface. Lake Victoria Gold is also advancing toward a binding toll-milling agreement with Nyati Resources, an established Tanzanian operator, to begin toll milling at Tembo. That deal would let LVG process material through an existing facility and open a potential path to early cash flow without the heavy capex usually associated with a second mine build.

5. Who's at the table, and what does insider ownership look like?

Barrick Gold is a strategic equity investor. The Taifa Group - Tanzania's largest mining contractor, with over 30 years of in-country mining experience and longstanding work for Petra, De Beers, Barrick, and AngloGold Ashanti - has agreed to take an equity stake and will conduct contract mining and civil works at Imwelo. Management, directors, and strategic partners collectively own more than 60% of outstanding shares. That's not a structure built for a quick promote and an exit. It's a structure built for actually getting a mine into production.

Five Reasons This Is the Setup

1. Permitted, not pending. Imwelo is fully permitted for mine construction and production. That alone removes the single biggest risk variable in the development-stage gold universe.

2 Funded through near-term production. Supported by a structured financing package advancing toward development. T he Monetary Metals gold loan, together with the committed convertible debenture, provides a clear working-capital pathway to support near-term development activities. The gold loan is non-dilutive and production-linked.

3. Drilling now, not later. RC drill rigs are mobilizing this week for a defined, ~21-day sterilization program designed support final down infrastructure placement. This is a pre-construction workstream, not a discovery campaign.

4. Two real assets, one near-term, one optional. Imwelo provides the build-and-cash-flow story. Tembo, with Barrick-adjacent geology and 35 g/t surface grades, is the longer-dated upside lever - and the Nyati toll-milling agreement could light it up early.

5. Skin in the game. Insiders, directors, and strategic partners hold more than 60%. Barrick is on the cap table. Taifa is doing the contract mining. The alignment between operators, partners, and shareholders is unusually tight for a name at this stage.

NOTE: For a Cautionary Note on Production Decision, please see the Disclaimer below.

Read this and more news for Lake Victoria Gold at:

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

West Red Lake Gold (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLGF) recently published 2026 production guidance and an operational outlook anchored on the Madsen Mine in Ontario.

West Red Lake guided 2026 gold production of 35,000 to 45,000 ounces from Madsen, building on a 2025 restart that produced approximately 20,000 ounces sold at an average price of C$5,170 per ounce, generating C$103 million in gold revenues. On April 28, the company also released final drill results from the 100% owned Rowan Project, including a top intercept of 471 grams per tonne gold over 1 metre from Vein 013.

"The 2025–2026 Rowan drilling program exceeded expectations, successfully de-risking the vein system while demonstrating upside within areas of the deposit with limited drilling and/or discontinuous historic data," said Will Robinson, VP of Exploration. The new drilling has been incorporated into an updated vein model with a revised Mineral Resource Estimate expected over the coming weeks.

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) (TSX: CG) reported strong first quarter 2026 financial and operating results on April 29, 2026.

Centerra produced 68,001 ounces of gold and 14.2 million pounds of copper in Q1 2026, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,705 per ounce on a by-product basis and net earnings of $79.4 million. Revenue rose to $484.7 million from $299.5 million a year earlier on higher metal prices and stronger volumes, with average realized gold of $4,172 per ounce and copper of $4.48 per pound. The cash balance increased to $543 million and total liquidity reached $943 million as the company returned $33 million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends in the quarter. Mount Milligan delivered results consistent with its recently published Pre-Feasibility Study, while Öksüt benefited from higher than planned grades.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE: SA) (TSX: SEA) announced on April 30, 2026 that the Province of British Columbia has designated the company's KSM Project as a provincial priority project.

Inclusion on the priority project list provides KSM with dedicated provincial permitting coordination and support, expected to streamline and expedite permitting timelines for what is one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold projects. KSM hosts 7.3 billion pounds of copper and 47.3 million ounces of gold in proven and probable reserves (2.29 billion tonnes grading 0.64 g/t gold and 0.14% copper), positioning it as a long-term source of critical minerals for electrification and the global energy transition.

"Recognition of KSM as a provincial priority project reflects the quality of the work completed to date and the value KSM represents for British Columbia and Canada," said Seabridge Chair and CEO Rudi Fronk. "Dedicated permitting support will ensure that the significant effort invested by our team, our First Nation partners, local communities and government agencies evolves into a responsible and rewarding development."

Equinox Gold (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) recently delivered Q1 2026 production results highlighted by significant debt reduction and an inaugural dividend payment.

Equinox Gold produced 197,628 ounces of gold in the first quarter of 2026, including 87,402 ounces from its two Canadian cornerstone assets, the Greenstone Gold Mine in Ontario and the Valentine Gold Mine in Newfoundland & Labrador. Canadian production is expected to be weighted to the second half of the year as both assets continue to ramp up, supported by steady contributions from Nicaragua and Mesquite. Proceeds from the sale of the company's Brazil operations, combined with mine cash flow, allowed Equinox Gold to repay $990 million of debt during the quarter and pay its first dividend of $0.015 per share on March 26, 2026.

"Equinox Gold delivered a strong first quarter, producing 197,628 ounces of gold, including 87,402 oz from our two Canadian operations," said Darren Hall, CEO of Equinox Gold. "The sale of our Brazil operations, coupled with strong cash flow from our operating mines, allowed us to repay $990 million of debt during the quarter. With a strengthened balance sheet and confidence in our long-term outlook, we paid our first dividend of $0.015 per share on March 26, 2026."

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Cautionary Note on Production Decision:

Although Imwelo has been the subject of JORC-compliant PEA, PFS and updated PFS work, these foreign-code studies are not current under NI 43-101. The Company has not completed a feasibility study on Imwelo that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and is not treating the JORC-based estimates or analyses as current under CIM Definition Standards. Any decision to commence production is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves and therefore involves increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, without limitation, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational, regulatory, or permitting risks. This is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.