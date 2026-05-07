MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leadership includes Validated Technology, Scalable Production Momentum, and Relentless R&D Execution

DENVER, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( ) - In a sector filled with bold claims but limited real-world execution, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB) is emerging as a serious contender in the global race to commercialize spider silk, backed not just by promise, but by validated science and advancing production capability.

The race to commercialize spider silk, a material long hailed as one of the toughest and most versatile fibers on Earth, has attracted a wide field of innovators.

At the center of this differentiation is the company's focus on technology validation, a critical hurdle in a sector where many competitors remain in early-stage development or confined to laboratory-scale proof of concept. Kraig Biocraft's earlier transgenic silkworm platform has been the subject of peer-reviewed scientific work, offering a level of transparency and credibility that remains uncommon across the spider silk commercialization space. This foundation of published research provides external validation of the company's approach, reinforcing confidence in both its methodology and material performance.

While others pursue synthetic biology routes such as microbial fermentation or recombinant protein expression, Kraig Labs has continued to refine an efficient system, fiscally and biologically, leveraging silkworms to produce spider silk proteins at scale. This approach aligns production with an already industrialized sericulture framework, potentially bypassing many of the cost and scalability constraints that have slowed alternative technologies. The result is a platform that is not only scientifically grounded, but also engineered with real-world manufacturing in mind.

Beyond validation, the company's progress in research and development execution has become a defining feature. Incremental advancements in strain development, yield optimization, and fiber performance have steadily moved the technology from concept toward commercialization. These milestones reflect a disciplined, iterative R&D strategy that's focused on breakthrough innovations that are repeatable, consistent, and scalable.

Equally important is the company's growing ability to translate R&D into tangible production outcomes. As the broader industry continues to grapple with the challenge of moving beyond economics and pilot-scale output, Kraig Biocraft's ongoing production initiatives signal a transition toward operational maturity. This combination of validated science and practical manufacturing progress positions the company as a notable contender in delivering spider silk materials for real-world applications.

As demand grows for next-generation materials across defense, performance textiles, and advanced composites, the importance of proven, scalable technology platforms cannot be overstated. In that context, Kraig Biocraft's emphasis on validated and sustained development progress may offer a meaningful competitive edge in a field still searching for its first true commercial breakthrough.

The critical question is no longer whether the material works, but which company can deliver it at scale, with consistency, and at a viable cost.

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PAID EDITORIAL DISCLOSURE: This is a paid editorial communication intended for informational purposes only. 24/7 is a third-party media provider that owns KBLB shares, which are on deposit and may be sold at the editor's discretion, and has been compensated for providing ongoing KBLB market outreach and other services. This press release may include technical analysis and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Trading stocks involves risks, and readers should consult with their financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.