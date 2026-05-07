Trilio Launches Trilio Site Recovery To Deliver Storage-Agnostic Disaster Recovery For Red Hat Openshift Virtualization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Trilio, the leader in cloud-native data protection and recovery, today announced Trilio Site Recovery (TSR), the industry's first storage-agnostic disaster recovery solution purpose-built for Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization environments, now available in Technology Preview through Trilio's Early Adopter Program. Trilio Site Recovery enables enterprises to automate failover and failback operations across sites, helping organizations dramatically reduce downtime and data loss in the event of a site outage, ransomware attack, or infrastructure failure.

The Migration Blocker, Solved:

Tens of thousands of enterprises are actively evaluating or executing migrations away from legacy virtualization platforms toward more open, Kubernetes-native environments like Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. The business case is clear. But for organizations running truly mission-critical workloads, the migration calculus is often blocked by a stubborn gap: no storage-agnostic equivalent to VMware Site Recovery Manager existed in the open platform ecosystem, forcing organizations to either lock into a specific storage vendor's stack or accept backup-based disaster recovery (DR) with significantly higher RPO targets.

Until now, organizations often faced a trade-off between staying locked into legacy infrastructure to preserve business continuity guarantees or going without DR. Trilio Site Recovery closes that gap.

Critically, TSR achieves this without requiring specific storage hardware or a particular storage vendor's stack, delivering a solution that is storage-agnostic - operating across any block storage backend, on-premises or in the cloud, without modification. By providing greater freedom of infrastructure choice, Trilio Site Recovery gives enterprises the confidence to migrate their most critical virtual machine workloads to Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization without sacrificing the enterprise-grade DR they depend on.

Key Capabilities of Trilio Site Recovery:

●Automated Failover & Failback - One-click or fully automated site failover and failback with minimal manual intervention, designed for organizations that cannot afford improvised recovery under pressure.

●Policy-Driven Recovery Plans - Define protection groups around virtual machines to enforce SLA requirements.

●Storage Agnostic by Architecture - TSR layers replication above the storage tier, meaning it works with any block storage: on-prem SAN/NAS, AWS EBS, Azure Disk, Google Persistent Disk, and private cloud storage, with no vendor prerequisites.

●Native Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Integration - First-class support for VM workloads on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization, enabling unified DR across both containers and virtual machines from a single control plane.

●Non-Disruptive DR Testing - Validate recovery plans in fully isolated environments without touching production workloads.

●Multi-Site & Hybrid Flexibility - Supports on-premises, public cloud, and hybrid DR topologies across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and private data centers.

●Centralized Visibility & Compliance Reporting - Real-time DR readiness status, audit logs, and compliance reporting from a unified dashboard.

“When a board-level business continuity failure occurs, organizations need the certainty that their workloads come back, completely and rapidly, regardless of what storage they are running on. We built Trilio Site Recovery specifically to address this challenge and streamline migrations to a modern, cloud-native environment on Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization. We believe TSR will unlock many migration requirements in the field and allow organizations to adopt and scale their new modernized environments,” said Murali Balcha, Co-founder and CTO, Trilio.

Industry research underscores the growing financial and operational impact of unplanned downtime. According to Splunk and Oxford Economics' Hidden Costs of Downtime report, downtime costs Global 2000 enterprises an estimated $400 billion annually, with individual incidents frequently resulting in millions of dollars in lost revenue, regulatory exposure, and reputational damage. As organizations modernize toward cloud-native and containerized environments, the complexity of maintaining availability across distributed systems is increasing, elevating downtime risk and reinforcing the need for modern disaster recovery strategies.

“No DR means no-go for anything critical, and it represents a significant hurdle for enterprises planning to move from legacy virtualization platforms to virtualization platforms running on Kubernetes, such as Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization,” said Johnny Yu, Research Manager, Infrastructure Software Platforms at IDC.“Trilio Site Recovery directly addresses this issue by ensuring that migrating to Kubernetes doesn't mean compromising on something as important as business continuity for critical applications.”

Trilio, a Red Hat Premier Partner:

Trilio Site Recovery will be available as a certified Red Hat OpenShift Operator through the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog, enabling streamlined integration with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization for joint customers to manage disaster recovery for both VM and containerized workloads from a single control plane. This helps reduce the operational overhead of maintaining separate DR solutions for different workload types.

"Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization gives customers the flexibility to run virtual machines alongside containers on a consistent platform - and enterprise-grade disaster recovery is critical to making that production-ready. Trilio's storage-agnostic approach means our joint customers are not required to standardize on a specific storage stack to gain DR capabilities, and now with Trilio's new Zero RPO (Recovery Point Objective) feature, customers can be assured of no data loss during a failover for the most critical of VMs. This is exactly the kind of ecosystem innovation that removes friction from enterprise migration decisions and further provides customers with the freedom of choice when it comes to their modernization journey," said Chuck Svoboda, Vice President, Global Technology Sales and Adoption, Red Hat.

Availability:

The subscription-based Trilio Site Recovery is available immediately under Technology Preview and Trilio's Early Adopter Program, which provides dedicated Product Management engagement to ensure optimal deployment outcomes. Customers can get started at trilio. TSR supports Red Hat OpenShift 4.20 and later.

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