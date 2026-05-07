Madhya Pradesh: Muslim Jail Officer Marries A Former Lifer

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 7 (IANS) An extraordinary love story has captured public attention in Lavkushnagar of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, where a Muslim woman, namely Firoza, serving as Assistant Jail Superintendent at Satna Central Jail, married a Hindu man who had once been convicted of murder.

The wedding, held on May 5, was solemnised with full Hindu rituals, including Vedic chants and the traditional seven vows, sources said. The bride is a resident of Rewa and works as an Assistant Jail Superintendent at Satna Central Jail, where she was responsible for warrant-related duties.

The groom, Dharmendra Singh Chandla, had served a life sentence in a high-profile murder case. During his time in prison, he was known for his good conduct and often assisted with administrative tasks, which brought him into regular contact with Firoza. Over time, their professional interactions developed into friendship and eventually blossomed into love.

Despite opposition from Firoza's family, the couple decided to marry. None of her relatives attended the ceremony, and in their absence, some activists from Hindu outfit like Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad stepped forward to perform the“kanyadaan” ritual.

The wedding was conducted entirely in accordance with Hindu customs, with the couple pledging lifelong companionship through the“saat pheras.”

Dharmendra Singh's past adds a dramatic dimension to the story. In 2007, he was convicted of the murder of Krishna Dutt Dixit, then Vice-President of Chandla Nagar Parishad, and sentenced to life imprisonment. After spending nearly 14 years in jail, he was released four years ago on the grounds of good conduct. Since then, he has been living outside prison, attempting to rebuild his life.

The marriage has sparked widespread discussion in the locality, not only because of the interfaith nature of the union but also due to the unusual circumstances of a jail officer marrying a former convict.

While some residents view the relationship as a testament to love transcending boundaries, others have expressed concern over the unconventional alliance.

For now, the couple's decision to embrace their bond publicly has made their story one of the most talked-about events in the region, symbolising both defiance of social norms and the power of personal choice.