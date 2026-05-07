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Federal Judge Releases Alleged Epstein Suicide Note
(MENAFN) A federal judge has released a document described as a suicide note allegedly written by Jeffrey Epstein, according to local media reports on Wednesday.
The filing, which has not been verified or dated, was submitted in connection with a court case involving Epstein’s former cellmate, who claimed to have found the note, according to a media outlet.
The unsigned document reportedly includes statements such as: “They investigated me for month – found NOTHING!!!”
It also says: “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.”
And further: “NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!”
Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in custody at a New York detention facility in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges related to sex trafficking and conspiracy involving minors.
He previously entered a guilty plea in Florida in 2008, resulting in a conviction for soliciting and procuring minors for prostitution, according to reports.
The filing, which has not been verified or dated, was submitted in connection with a court case involving Epstein’s former cellmate, who claimed to have found the note, according to a media outlet.
The unsigned document reportedly includes statements such as: “They investigated me for month – found NOTHING!!!”
It also says: “It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye.”
And further: “NO FUN – NOT WORTH IT!!”
Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died in custody at a New York detention facility in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal charges related to sex trafficking and conspiracy involving minors.
He previously entered a guilty plea in Florida in 2008, resulting in a conviction for soliciting and procuring minors for prostitution, according to reports.
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