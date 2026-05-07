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Trump Claims Iran 'Wants a Deal Badly'
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that Washington and Tehran have engaged in highly productive negotiations over the past day, signaling a potential breakthrough in a conflict now stretching beyond two months.
Speaking at a White House event, Trump doubled down on his assertion that Iran is eager to reach an agreement, repeating the claim before reporters in emphatic terms.
"They want to make a deal," he told reporters. "We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal."
Iran wants to "make a deal badly," Trump said, underlining what he described as Tehran's urgency to negotiate a resolution to the ongoing conflict.
The U.S. president further underscored Iran's weakened position, asserting that the scale of destruction inflicted by joint U.S.-Israeli strikes launched on Feb. 28 had been so severe that a complete American withdrawal at this stage would leave Iran facing a two-decade-long road to recovery.
Speaking at a White House event, Trump doubled down on his assertion that Iran is eager to reach an agreement, repeating the claim before reporters in emphatic terms.
"They want to make a deal," he told reporters. "We've had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it's very possible that we'll make a deal."
Iran wants to "make a deal badly," Trump said, underlining what he described as Tehran's urgency to negotiate a resolution to the ongoing conflict.
The U.S. president further underscored Iran's weakened position, asserting that the scale of destruction inflicted by joint U.S.-Israeli strikes launched on Feb. 28 had been so severe that a complete American withdrawal at this stage would leave Iran facing a two-decade-long road to recovery.
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