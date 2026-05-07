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US, Iran Near One-Page Deal to End Conflict
(MENAFN) The United States and Iran are reportedly close to signing a one-page memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the ongoing conflict and establishing a framework for more detailed nuclear negotiations, according to a mediqa outlet, citing sources on Wednesday.
The report said Iran is expected to respond within 48 hours on key outstanding issues. While no agreement has been finalized, officials described this as the closest the two sides have come to a potential deal since the war began.
Under the proposed outline, Iran would pause nuclear enrichment activities, while the US would lift sanctions, release frozen Iranian funds, and ease restrictions related to transit in the Strait of Hormuz. However, many of these steps would depend on a later, more comprehensive agreement, leaving uncertainty over long-term implementation.
According to the report, US President Donald Trump also stepped back from authorizing a new Strait of Hormuz operation in order to preserve the fragile ceasefire amid ongoing diplomatic progress.
A broader 14-point memorandum is reportedly being negotiated by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, working with Iranian officials both directly and through intermediaries, according to reports.
The report said Iran is expected to respond within 48 hours on key outstanding issues. While no agreement has been finalized, officials described this as the closest the two sides have come to a potential deal since the war began.
Under the proposed outline, Iran would pause nuclear enrichment activities, while the US would lift sanctions, release frozen Iranian funds, and ease restrictions related to transit in the Strait of Hormuz. However, many of these steps would depend on a later, more comprehensive agreement, leaving uncertainty over long-term implementation.
According to the report, US President Donald Trump also stepped back from authorizing a new Strait of Hormuz operation in order to preserve the fragile ceasefire amid ongoing diplomatic progress.
A broader 14-point memorandum is reportedly being negotiated by US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, working with Iranian officials both directly and through intermediaries, according to reports.
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