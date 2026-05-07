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China Voices Alarm Over Rising UAE Tensions
(MENAFN) China on Thursday conveyed “deep concern” regarding the strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates during the continuing confrontation between the United States and Iran, according to state media.
“The Chinese side firmly opposes any actions that escalate tensions in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated while addressing journalists in Beijing.
Earlier this week, the UAE announced fresh Iranian missile and drone strikes on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone. The incidents represented the first reported attacks since the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US came into force on April 8.
Nevertheless, Tehran dismissed the UAE’s accusations that Iran had carried out missile or drone operations against the country, describing the allegations as “unfounded.”
“China consistently maintains that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Middle Eastern Gulf countries should be earnestly respected, and that civilians and non-military targets should be protected,” Lin remarked.
He further stressed that the “immediate priority is to achieve an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, prevent further escalation of the conflict, and halt the spread of hostilities.”
“The Chinese side firmly opposes any actions that escalate tensions in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated while addressing journalists in Beijing.
Earlier this week, the UAE announced fresh Iranian missile and drone strikes on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone. The incidents represented the first reported attacks since the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the US came into force on April 8.
Nevertheless, Tehran dismissed the UAE’s accusations that Iran had carried out missile or drone operations against the country, describing the allegations as “unfounded.”
“China consistently maintains that the sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity of Middle Eastern Gulf countries should be earnestly respected, and that civilians and non-military targets should be protected,” Lin remarked.
He further stressed that the “immediate priority is to achieve an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, prevent further escalation of the conflict, and halt the spread of hostilities.”
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