Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities, San Juan College

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Kimberly Nath is Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities at San Juan College. Previously, she was an associate professor and chair of the department of history at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She holds a Ph.D. in American History from the University of Delaware. Her research focuses on loyalism, property confiscation, and loyalist reintegration in the Revolutionary War period.



2025–present Dean, San Juan College 2021–2025 Associate professor, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater



2016 University of Delaware, PhD, American History

2009 University of Maryland, College Park, MA, History 2007 University of Arizona, BA, History

2026 The Loyalist Experience and Aftermath in Revolutionary Philadelphia,

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