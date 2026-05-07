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Kimberly Nath

Kimberly Nath


2026-05-07 09:07:58
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities, San Juan College
Profile Articles

Kimberly Nath is Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities at San Juan College. Previously, she was an associate professor and chair of the department of history at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. She holds a Ph.D. in American History from the University of Delaware. Her research focuses on loyalism, property confiscation, and loyalist reintegration in the Revolutionary War period.

Experience
  • 2025–present Dean, San Juan College
  • 2021–2025 Associate professor, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
Education
  • 2016 University of Delaware, PhD, American History
  • 2009 University of Maryland, College Park, MA, History
  • 2007 University of Arizona, BA, History
Publications
  • 2026 The Loyalist Experience and Aftermath in Revolutionary Philadelphia,

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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