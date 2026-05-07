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Annie Persons
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Lecturer in Literature, University of Virginia
I have published peer-reviewed articles in Nineteenth-Century Literature, J19: The Journal of Nineteenth-Century Americanists, Modern Philology, SEL: Studies in English Literature, and Women's Writing.Experience
- –present Advising Fellow and Lecturer, University of Virginia
- 2025 University of Virginia, Ph.D.
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