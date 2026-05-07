Professor of Computing and Information, University of Pittsburgh

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I am a professor at the University of Pittsburgh and Research Director of the Institute for Cyber Law, Policy, and Security. I also lead the Pitt Computational Social Dynamics Lab (PICSO Lab), which investigates questions at the intersection of computational social science, network science, and data science. For over 15 years, I have conducted research using large-scale social media data from platforms such as Facebook, Twitter/X, and online forums to analyze political discourse, online engagement, and the circulation of harmful and polarizing narratives -- to understand social behavior, cyber-social trust, influence, and risk, as well as ethics and accountability in human–AI ecosystems.

–present Professor, University of Pittsburgh

2010 Arizona State University, PhD in Computer Science

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