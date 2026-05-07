Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Tennessee

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Andrew Muhammad is a Professor of Agricultural Economics and the Blasingame Chair of Excellence in Agricultural Policy at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture. His research focuses on international agricultural trade and policy. He brings considerable experience and research to the Blasingame Chair position where he focuses on assisting decision makers in the evaluation of opportunities, policies, and programs on international trade. Dr. Muhammad's research on global food demand has been widely cited and used in economic and global models such as USDA's Baseline model, the GTAP model, and IFPRI's IMPACT model. His current research focuses on agricultural trade and trade policy, global competitiveness of U.S. agriculture, effects of trade on developing countries, and global food demand.



2018–present Blasingame Chair of Excellence in Agricultural Policy, University of Tennessee 2018–present Professor of Agricultural and Resource Economics, University of Tennessee

Experience