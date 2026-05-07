Ewen Harrison

Professor of Surgery and Data Science, University of Edinburgh

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I am a surgeon and data scientist interested in how artificial intelligence can improve real-world healthcare. I am Professor of Surgery and Data Science at the University of Edinburgh, Director of the Centre for Medical Informatics, and a Consultant HPB Surgeon at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. My research focuses on AI in surgery, remote monitoring, wearable sensing, clinical trials and global health data, with an emphasis on tools that can be tested properly and used safely in routine care.

I lead the Surgical and Critical Care Informatics group and work with large international collaborations including GlobalSurg. I am a Deputy Editor at NEJM AI and co-authored a 2024 Nature Medicine review on artificial intelligence in surgery. My recent work includes AI-supported wound monitoring, postoperative risk prediction and studies using large-scale health data to improve outcomes after surgery.

–present Professor of Surgery and Data Science, University of Edinburgh

Experience