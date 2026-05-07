Rachel Harding

Research Fellow in Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University

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Rachel is a Research Fellow in Social Sciences at Nottingham Trent University, and has an interest in research about children, families and young people, Ofsted, social exclusion and homelessness.

Rachel's most recent academic publications as a lead author include the article, Ofsted Experiences: performing inspection and suicidal ideations, the chapter, Adolescent girls' experiences of street harassment: emotions, comments, impact, actions and the law, in the book Misogyny As Hate Crime published by Routledge, and the paper Contraband Mathematics: A Documentary Review of the Resources Available to George Green at the Nottingham Subscription Library 1823–1828 published by The Mathematical Intelligencer.



2024–present Ms, School of Social Sciences, Nottingham Trent University 2015–2024 Ms, Nottingham Centre for Children, Young People and Families, Nottingham Trent University



2001 Nottingham Trent University, MSc Research Methods

1998 University of Kent, MA/DipSW 1992 University of Oxford, BA Theology

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