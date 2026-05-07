Kabul Municipality To Host Second Flower, Ornamental Plant Exhibition

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Kabul Municipality says it will organise the second flower and ornamental plant exhibition in the capital to promote environmental awareness and encourage a culture of nature appreciation among residents.

According to a statement, a preparatory meeting for the event was held under the chairmanship of Mawlawi Mohammad Khalid Sajestani, Deputy of Municipal Services at Kabul Municipality.

Sajestani stressed the importance of expanding green spaces and beautifying the city, saying the exhibition would not only allow citizens to view ornamental flowers and plants but also provide an opportunity to share feedback on selecting plant species suitable for Kabul's climate.

The statement added that another objective of the event is to promote environmental awareness among the public.

He further noted that the exhibition will also provide opportunities for the private sector to sell flowers and ornamental plants. Thousands of flowers produced by municipal nurseries and greenhouses will be displayed, allowing citizens to purchase them at affordable prices.

It is worth mentioning that the first flower and ornamental plant exhibition, held last year by Kabul Municipality, received widespread public appreciation and support from various institutions.

The municipality said the date and venue of the upcoming exhibition will be announced in the coming days.

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