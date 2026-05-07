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KLM Flight Attendant Hospitalized with Possible Hantavirus Infection
(MENAFN) A KLM flight attendant has been admitted to hospital with a suspected hantavirus infection, the Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport confirmed Thursday — raising urgent concerns over potential exposure aboard an international flight.
The crew member is currently in isolation at Amsterdam University Medical Centers, where medical teams are conducting tests. A Dutch public broadcaster reported that her symptoms remain mild at this stage.
Investigators have established a direct link between the flight attendant and a Dutch woman who died of hantavirus in Johannesburg on April 26. The deceased had briefly boarded a KLM flight bound for Amsterdam the day before her death, though the crew intervened and barred her from traveling due to her deteriorating medical condition.
The development has prompted health authorities to assess the extent of any potential exposure among crew and passengers connected to the flight.
The crew member is currently in isolation at Amsterdam University Medical Centers, where medical teams are conducting tests. A Dutch public broadcaster reported that her symptoms remain mild at this stage.
Investigators have established a direct link between the flight attendant and a Dutch woman who died of hantavirus in Johannesburg on April 26. The deceased had briefly boarded a KLM flight bound for Amsterdam the day before her death, though the crew intervened and barred her from traveling due to her deteriorating medical condition.
The development has prompted health authorities to assess the extent of any potential exposure among crew and passengers connected to the flight.
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