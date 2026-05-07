MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Great Atlantic Commences 2026 Field Program to Advance High Priority Targets at Golden Promise Central Newfoundland Gold Belt

May 07, 2026 9:00 AM EDT | Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Golden Promise Mines Inc. ("Golden Promise Mines") has begun the 2026 exploration program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. Prospecting and geochemical sampling are underway within the southwest region of the property in an area of gold geochemical anomalies (soil and rock samples).







GR Team at Golden Promise Property - 2026 Prospecting and Rock Geochemical Sampling

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"The 2026 program at Golden Promise is fully underway," states Anderson, CEO of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. "We are advancing on multiple fronts simultaneously - trenching and follow-up sampling across high-priority gold and copper targets in the southwest, expanded work programs across the east-central licences, and continued evaluation of the Jaclyn, Linda/Snow White and Gabbro zones. Golden Promise sits in one of the most prospective gold belts in North America, and we believe this property has the geological footprint to deliver meaningful discoveries. Shareholders can expect a steady stream of news flow as the season progresses."







Gold bearing quartz veins and 2026 Planned Trenching Programs - Golden Promise Property

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Prospecting and rock geochemical sampling are currently being focused within an approximately one kilometer by a half kilometer target area within the southwest region of the Golden Promise Property (within Licence 036105M). Within the northern part of this target area is an area of soil geochemical anomalies identified by Golden Promise Mines during 2024 reconnaissance sampling. The 2024 sampling along a reconnaissance traverse included anomalies for gold (up to 83 parts per billion (ppb)), silver (up to 3.9 parts per million (ppm)), molybdenum (up to 44 ppm), antimony (up to 28 ppm), copper (up to 121 ppm) and vanadium (up to 920 ppm). The 2024 soil samples were analyzed by Eastern Analytical Ltd. for gold by Fire Assay – and multi-element by four acid digestion and ICP-OES analysis. The Company is planning three trenches in this area of these soil anomalies during May and June of 2026 (see Company news release of April 10th, 2026). Additional soil samples were collected during 2025 within this area of which the analytical results are pending.

Within the southern part of this target area are gold soil geochemical anomalies and gold bearing rock samples identified by Great Atlantic and Golden Promise Mines including gold bearing rock samples collected from two 2024 trench sites (see Company news release of February 12th, 2025).

These samples included:

2024 Trench #1:

309464 (float): 0.964 grams / tonne (g/t)gold 309466 (subcrop): 0.463 g/t gold and 4,287 ppm copper (0.428% Cu) 309469 (outcrop): 0.481 g/t gold, >6.0 g/t silver and >10,000 ppm copper (> 1% Cu)

2024 Trench #2:

309472 (float): 0.420 g/t gold 309473 (outcrop): 0.323 g/t gold 309474 (float): 0.196 g/t gold and 5,370 ppm copper (0.537% Cu)







Planned 2026 Trenches - Golden Promise Property (southwest region)

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2024 Trench Location Map - Golden Promise Property (southwest region)

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Golden Promise Mines conducted excavator trenching during 2025 within Licence 036105M of which two trenches were excavated adjacent to 2024 trenches 1 and 2. Analytical results are pending for 40 rock samples collected within and adjacent to the 2025 trenches.

Planned prospecting and rock – soil geochemical sampling in June will focus on the east-central region of the Golden Promise Property within an area of reported gold geochemical anomalies (rock and soil samples) within Mineral Licence 034704M. Trenching is also planned for this area in June with up to five trenches planned (see Company news release of April 10th, 2026). Some rock samples collected by Rubicon Mineral Corp. during 2002-2005 in this target area were reported to yield anomalous gold values including two quartz vein float samples reported to return gold values of 168 ppb and 109 ppb and a siltstone float sample reported to return 431 ppb gold (0.431 g/t) (Copeland and Newport, 2004; and Copeland and Newport, 2005). Anomalous soil samples from this target area included a sample reported to return 184 ppb gold (Copeland and Newport, 2005). Neither Great Atlantic nor Golden Promise Mines Inc. have verified these anomalous samples.







2026 Prospecting and Rock Geochemical Sampling - Golden Promise Property

(oxidized and sulfide bearing float boulder)

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2026 Planned Trench Map - Golden Promise Property (east-central region)

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Planned prospecting and rock +/- soil geochemical sampling will include at least 10 other mineral licences within the Golden Promise Property, being conducted in target areas for gold exploration identified by Company management. This will include work in the southern area of the property in the areas of the Linda / Snow White and Gabbro Zone gold occurrences; and the central to northern regions of the property including peripheral to Jaclyn Zone gold bearing quartz vein systems.

The Golden Promise Property hosts gold bearing quartz veins in various regions of the property including the Jaclyn Zone, Shawn's Shot vein, Otter Brook showing, Linda / Snow White quartz vein system and the Gabbro Zone occurrence. Great Atlantic reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate during late 2018 for the Jaclyn Main Zone of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 g/t gold (119,900 inferred ounces of gold - uncapped).

The Golden Promise Property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. The Golden Promise Property is located approximately 50 kilometers northeast of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. ( TSX: EQX) (NYSE: EQX) which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property.

Please see the Company's website for news releases reporting previous work on the Golden Promise Property. Previous 2017-2025 programs at Golden Promise were supervised by a Qualified Person.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson

President CEO Director

604-488-3900

Investor Relations:

1-416-628-1560

...

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.







This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4







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Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.