Top Guaranteed Rate Affinity Loan Officer Kamna Mittal Expands Business With New Texas License

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New license positions Mittal to serve homebuyers in Frisco and surrounding communities while continuing to grow her Bay Area business

CHICAGO, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced that Kamna Mittal, Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending, is now licensed in Texas.

This marks the next stage of growth for Mittal, a top-producing loan officer with more than 12 years of experience in the mortgage industry and a strong track record of supporting 700+ homebuyers across the San Francisco Bay Area. Mittal currently serves clients throughout Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties.

As she expands into Texas, Mittal plans to focus primarily on Frisco, Celina, Little Elm and McKinney, bringing her experience with a wide range of borrower needs to one of the country's most active housing markets. Her areas of expertise include AMI programs, rate buydowns and complex debt-to-income scenarios, allowing her to support clients through both straightforward and more nuanced lending situations.

“I'm incredibly excited to expand my work into Texas and bring the same relationship-driven approach that has guided my career in the Bay Area,” said Mittal.“This business has always been about more than just loans. It's about building trust, understanding each client's goals and helping them make confident, informed decisions. I look forward to supporting homebuyers and homeowners across Texas with personalized solutions and a seamless experience every step of the way.”

Mittal has called the Bay Area home for more than 26 years and has built deep connections across the communities she serves. In addition to her work with clients and real estate partners, she hosts annual Holi and Diwali events that have strengthened client engagement and helped her build long-term relationships beyond the closing table.

Her expansion reflects Guaranteed Rate Affinity's ongoing investment in loan officers and the company's ability to support growth across new markets. Mittal is a multiple-time President's Club and Chairman's Circle recipient, recognition that reflects her consistent production, client service and leadership within the organization.

“Kamna has built an exceptional business and has established herself as a true leader at Guaranteed Rate Affinity,” said Dave Dickey, President and CPO of Guaranteed Rate Affinity.“Her success comes from the care she brings to every client relationship and the trust she has earned across her market. We're confident she will bring that same energy, expertise and service-first approach to homebuyers in Texas.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services, LLC dba CIH Integrated Services. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. a subsidiary of Compass, Inc. (d/b/a Compass International Holdings) (CIH) (NYSE: COMP), real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. CIH owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to CIH brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country-helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

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Disclosures:

Guaranteed Rate, Inc. owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and CIH owns 49.9%.

Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.

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