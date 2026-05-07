SUCCESS® Magazine's May Digital Issue Embraces Change, One Emotion At A Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® magazine announced Cassandra Worthy, change leadership expert, speaker and CEO of Change Enthusiasm Global (CEG), as the cover talent for its May 2026 digital issue. Centered on Change Management, the issue's exclusive content focuses on practical strategies for embracing uncertainty, regulating emotion and turning disruption into opportunity for professional and personal growth.

“Change is inevitable in every individual's journey, and it calls for emotional awareness, adaptability and intentional leadership,” says Kerrie Lee Brown, Chief Content Officer and Editor-in-Chief of SUCCESS® magazine.“By helping teams and leaders reframe uncertainty as a catalyst for growth, Cassandra Worthy has built a powerful framework for moving through complexity with confidence. We are thrilled to feature her perspective in this issue and share actionable tools our audience can apply immediately.”

Known for her work guiding organizations through high-stakes transformation, Worthy equips professionals to understand and harness the emotions that surface during transition. Through her work at CEG, she teaches leaders how to build resilience, increase engagement and create cultures where change is embraced instead of resisted.

Beyond the cover story, the May digital issue offers fresh perspectives on reinvention, career momentum and practical success planning-featuring individuals from business, media and leadership who are navigating pivotal shifts in real time. Readers will also find sharp insights on today's evolving job market, high-performance habits and the mindset strategies driving meaningful progress.

The premise behind SUCCESS® magazine's May digital issue is to spotlight voices and strategies that help people lead effectively through constant evolution. This edition is crafted to leave readers informed, energized and ready to take their next step with intention.

How to Access

The May digital edition is now available FREE. Click here to claim your interactive issue and jump-start your change today!

Contact Information:

Jazzlyn Torres

Communications Coordinator, SUCCESS® Enterprises

...

About SUCCESS® Enterprises

Founded in 1897, SUCCESS® is a leading force in growth and transformation, dedicated to advancing human potential. As part of eXp World Holdings, SUCCESS® unites its heritage magazine with modern platforms including SUCCESS, SUCCESS LabsTM, SUCCESS CoachingTM, SUCCESS® Events, and -blending media, education, and technology to empower leaders, entrepreneurs, and organizations to thrive in today's innovation economy.

For more information, visit.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at