California State Legislature Recognizes May 7, 2026, As Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Appreciation Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resolution honors the more than 7,500 court appointed volunteers who support and advocate for the 50,000 children in California's foster care system

Sacramento, CA, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The California State Legislature introduced Senate Resolution 162 recognizing May 7, 2026, as Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Appreciation Day in California. This recognition honors the important role that CASA volunteers play in championing every child in foster care without compromise, in court, in school, and in the community, putting them on the path to a safe and permanent home.

CASA volunteers are trained community members appointed by a judge as officers of the court to advocate for children in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. In 2025 alone, 7,582 CASA volunteers supported 10,844 foster children in California by contributing a total of 389,426 hours. CASA volunteers work one-on-one with foster children and youth, ensuring they have both a voice and the services they need to thrive. They provide independent recommendations to the judge and others in the system informed by the child's perspective, needs, and best interests.

“The CASA model is a public-private partnership that supports youth across California,” explains Senator Tom Umberg (D-34), who sponsored the resolution.“We are proud to recognize the profound impact CASA volunteers have in the life trajectory of children and youth who have experienced extreme abuse and neglect. Those supported by CASAs have increased permanency placement rates, reduced time in care, improved educational outcomes, and are less likely to re-enter the welfare system.”

“It's an honor for our CASA volunteers to be recognized and celebrated by the State Legislature," shares Vince Hall, CEO at California CASA Association.“All 44 of our local CASA programs across the state are working to ensure that every child in our foster care and juvenile justice systems is seen, heard, and supported each day. In a system defined by turnover and transition, the consistent presence of CASA volunteers are a lifeline for children and youth. We are grateful for the legislature's recognition of the impact CASAs make and for Senator Umberg's sponsorship of this resolution and support of our request for continued funding for CASA programs statewide.”

In honor of CASA Appreciation Day, California CASA Association is partnering with CASA Sacramento to host a lunch and learn at the Capitol, sponsored by District 6 Assemblymember Maggy Krell. Community members interested in learning more about how to join the CASA community are encouraged to attend.

Read the full Senate Resolution 162 here.

Read the full list of legislators supporting California CASA's funding request here.

About California CASA Association

California CASA Association is a private 501(c)(3) organization serving a network of 44 local CASA programs across California. Formed in 1987, through persistence and partnership, the California CASA network has grown to serve children and courts in 53 counties, where 99% of the state's youth in foster care reside. California CASA provides training, resources, and advocacy to strengthen local programs, raises public awareness about the critical need for CASA volunteers, and champions legislation that benefits children in foster care. For more information, please visit .

CONTACT: Courtney Weider California CASA Association 619-837-2208...