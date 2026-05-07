Solo.Io Brings Nemoclaw To Production Agentic Runtime For Kubernetes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) By integrating NemoClaw into the production-ready kagent runtime, Solo enables enterprises to run powerful always-on AI assistants under unified security, observability, and governance controls

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo, the leading provider of cloud-native connectivity and AI-ready infrastructure, today announced support for NemoClaw within kagent, the production-grade agentic runtime trusted by leading retail, financial services, and telecommunications enterprises. With this integration, always-on assistants join programmatic and declarative agents as fully supported patterns, giving enterprise platform teams a single agentic runtime for every major agent pattern they deploy today.

Kagent has become the leading agent-native runtime for Kubernetes by giving AI development teams the flexibility to build in any framework and pattern, while providing AI platform teams the runtime governance, identity, policy enforcement, observability, and lifecycle management they need to operate agents in production. Programmatic agents built with frameworks like Google ADK, LangGraph, and CrewAI run side-by-side with no-code declarative agents on a kagent runtime providing consistent and uniform end-to-end auditability, on-behalf-of policy enforcement, and human-in-the-loop controls. In less than a year as a CNCF Sandbox project, kagent has attracted more than 300 contributors from organizations including Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, Amdocs, and Orange.

While programmatic and declarative agents cover most enterprise agentic use cases today, a third pattern is rapidly emerging as the next mode for any production agent runtime: the OpenClaw-style always-on assistant. These agents run persistently, retain context across days or weeks, and take long-running action on behalf of their users. NVIDIA's NemoClaw, built on the open source OpenClaw project, has emerged as the reference implementation of this pattern, with a sandbox-first foundation providing safety and isolation controls for assistant agent runtimes. That foundation is well-suited to individuals and small teams running an assistant on a single host, but enterprises need the same pattern operating across hundreds of assistants under unified identity, policy, and observability. Adding direct support for NemoClaw in kagent scales this always-on assistant pattern from a strong reference deployment into a fleet-scale production runtime.

"At GTC, Jensen Huang put it perfectly: 'Mac and Windows are the operating systems for the personal computer. OpenClaw is the operating system for personal AI,'" said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of "Our customers and the kagent community have been driving us to the natural next step: extending that operating system beyond the personal device into the distributed Kubernetes infrastructure where their business actually runs. With NemoClaw in kagent, that's exactly what we're delivering."

Kagent complements and extends NemoClaw to deliver an enterprise governance layer for always-on assistants with capabilities that platform teams need to operate fleets of assistants in production, including:



Security and isolation: Assistants act under each user's identity and policies with on-behalf-of authorization, allowing the scope and authority of an agent to be constrained by context and use case.

End-to-end observability: Built-in telemetry and tracing show each step in the agentic loop of an assistant, showing exactly what and when an agent takes action.

Multi-cluster and federation: A central, multi-cluster control plane governs assistants running across regions and clusters, while providing the ability to schedule and execute agents in specific environments. Governance and lifecycle: Declarative config, GitOps workflows, and progressive rollouts let teams ship and update assistant blueprints across many clusters using the same process they use for application code.

The Solo agentic stack provides everything teams need to develop, deploy, and operate AI agents on Kubernetes and is powered by core open source projects created and contributed to the community by including:



Kagent

Agentgateway

Agentregistry

Agentevals To join the community and get started, please visit:



The kagent project site.



Get involved by contributing via GitHub.



Join the #kagent discussion in Discord. Read more details in the announcement. About Solo

Solo is reimagining infrastructure for cloud and AI, uniting secure, seamless cloud connectivity with AI-ready, agentic infrastructure. Trusted by leading enterprises worldwide, Solo helps organizations securely connect applications, services, and AI workloads across any environment. From AI infrastructure to API gateways and service mesh, our solutions simplify and unify application networking, enabling teams to accelerate innovation, scale intelligently, and leverage the full potential of modern AI agents. Learn more at . Media Contact

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