CT United FC Partners With Yale New Haven Health To Power Player Performance And Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT United FC, MLS NEXT Pro's newest club, today announced a comprehensive partnership with Yale New Haven Health and its physician partners at Yale Medicine as the club's Official Healthcare Partner during its inaugural 2026 season.

Throughout the season, players will benefit from comprehensive medical oversight, including pre-season physical examinations, ongoing routine care, and the evaluation and treatment of injuries and other medical conditions. Integrated orthopedic services and clearly defined return-to-play protocols will be embedded within the club's medical structure. Team physicians will also provide on-site coverage on match days, ensuring immediate care and informed medical decision-making.

“We are building CT United with a clear commitment to elite performance and long-term athlete health,” said Michelle Swanston, Co-Owner of CT United FC.“Partnering with Yale New Haven Health and Yale Medicine ensures our players have access to world-class medical leadership while advancing innovation in sports science here in Connecticut.”

As part of the partnership, Christina Allen, MD, will serve as Chief Medical Officer of CT United FC. Dr. Allen is Chief of Yale Sports Medicine, Vice Chair of Athletic Medicine and Community Outreach for Yale Orthopedics & Rehabilitation, and an orthopedic team physician for Yale Athletics.

Dr. Allen specializes in complex shoulder and knee injuries - particularly anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries - in addition to meniscus transplantation, ACL revision surgery, and proximal hamstring repairs.

“This collaboration reflects a comprehensive, research-driven approach to athlete care,” said Dr. Allen.“By aligning elite orthopedic expertise with performance science and continuous medical oversight, we are ensuring that CT United's athletes receive the highest standard of care from prevention through return to competition.”

CT United FC began MLS Next Pro play on March 1, 2026, in Cincinnati, as Connecticut's first professional club within the Major League Soccer ecosystem. To demonstrate this partnership, the Yale New Haven Health mark appears on the side of CT United's home and away kits for the 2026 debut season.

About Connecticut United FC

Founded in 2024 and owned by Connecticut Sports Group, Connecticut United Football Club (CT United FC) is the fifth independent professional men's soccer club in MLS NEXT Pro. During its 2026 season, CT United will bring the club directly to fans statewide, playing matches in venues across Connecticut. The club currently operates the only free youth soccer academy for boys in Connecticut. CT United FC embodies the indomitable spirit of our state, carrying forward Connecticut's rich tradition of sports excellence. For updates and more information, visit or follow us on social media: @ctunited on TikTok, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contacts:

CT United FC: ...

Yale New Haven Health: Amanda Raus, 203-218-6476,...

Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS), the largest and most comprehensive healthcare system in Connecticut, is recognized for advanced clinical care, quality, service, cost effectiveness and commitment to improving the health status of the communities it serves. YNHHS includes five hospitals – Bridgeport, Greenwich, Lawrence + Memorial, Westerly and Yale New Haven hospitals, several specialty networks and Northeast Medical Group, a non-profit medical foundation with several hundred community-based and hospital-employed physicians. YNHHS is affiliated with Yale University and, the clinical practice of the Yale School of Medicine and the largest academic multi-specialty practice in New England. Yale New Haven Hospital is the primary teaching hospital of Yale School of Medicine.