Novartis Breaks Ground On Denton, Texas Radioligand Therapy Site Construction Now Underway Across All New US Facilities



US Under Secretary of Commerce Jeffrey Kessler, Texas State Senator Brent Hagenbuch, Novartis leadership mark expansion of company's coast-to-coast RLT manufacturing network – the largest in the US



Expanded infrastructure brings highly personalized cancer therapies closer to patients across the southern US

Denton groundbreaking is latest milestone in Novartis' $23 billion investment in US research and manufacturing



East Hanover, May 7, 2026 – Novartis, a leading global innovative medicines company, today broke ground on its new 46,000 sq. ft radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing site in Denton, Texas, the latest milestone in its broader $23 billion investment in US manufacturing and research. The start of construction on the company's first Texas‐based manufacturing facility brings US RLT production closer to patients across the southern US, becoming the fifth RLT site nationwide.

“Radioligand therapy is transforming how we treat cancer, and expanded manufacturing is essential to delivering these therapies at scale,” said Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis.“Breaking ground in Denton further strengthens our US supply chain and helps ensure patients can receive these highly personalized treatments when and where they need them.”

This expansion reinforces Novartis' leadership as the first company to deliver RLT at scale, building the network capacity needed as these therapies extend into earlier stages of treatment and a broader range of cancers. Announced earlier this year, the site is expected to become operational in 2028 and create new US-based Novartis jobs in bioengineering, advanced manufacturing, quality, and operations, supporting economic growth in Denton and surrounding communities.

US Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Jeffrey Kessler, Swiss Ambassador to the US Ralf Heckner, Texas State Senator Brent Hagenbuch, Texas State Representative Andy Hopper, and Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth joined Novartis leadership, employees, and community partners to celebrate the start of construction.

“I'm pleased to welcome Novartis to Denton as their newest manufacturing location for their cancer therapies,” said Texas State Senator Brent Hagenbuch.“Their decision establishes a strong partnership and reflects the unique opportunity Denton provides to a well-educated workforce, and the unique access the new plant location will provide to the vibrant North Texas economy and rapidly growing state population.”

The Texas facility bolsters the Novartis coast-to-coast RLT manufacturing network, with existing US sites in New Jersey, Indiana and California, and a new site being added in Florida. The Denton site adds to the largest US RLT manufacturing network and further builds on the company's longstanding track record of enabling >99% of doses to be administered on the planned day of treatment. Each dose of RLT is custom-made and requires precise coordination, making manufacturing reliability and proximity to treatment centers critical to delivering treatment as planned.

In April 2025, Novartis committed $23 billion over five years to grow its US research and manufacturing footprint. Seven new and three expanded facilities across the country are already under construction – part of the company's broader effort to manufacture all key medicines for US patients in the US, supporting supply resilience and dependable delivery of medicines. The Denton groundbreaking builds on rapid progress across Novartis' US investment plan.



May 2026: Breaking ground on a new RLT manufacturing facility in Denton, Texas, to produce cancer treatments, expanding the company's coast-to-coast RLT network to five sites (site location previously announced in February 2026)

April 2026: Announced a new facility in Morrisville, North Carolina, focused on active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing for solid dosage tablets, capsules and RNA therapeutics across oncology, immunology, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases

February 2026: Broke ground on a new biomedical research center in San Diego, California, expanding its US research presence alongside Cambridge, Massachusetts, and supporting discovery across disease areas including neuroscience and oncology

January 2026: Announced a new RLT manufacturing facility for cancer treatments in Winter Park, Florida, the first in the southeastern US

December 2025: Broke ground on a flagship manufacturing hub in North Carolina, adding solid dosage tablet and capsule and biologics production and sterile packaging for treatments across oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases

November 2025: Opened a new RLT manufacturing facility for cancer treatments in Carlsbad, California – the first such site in the region serving the western US, Alaska, and Hawaii Ongoing: Expansions of existing RLT facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Millburn, New Jersey, supporting current and future demand for these cancer treatments



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