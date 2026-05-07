India, Vietnam To Boost Ties In AI, Cybersecurity, Semiconductors

India and Vietnam on Thursday agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, innovation, research and startup ecosystems during high-level talks held between Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Vietnam's Minister of Science and Technology Prof. Vu Hai Quan in New Delhi.

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, the discussions focused on expanding collaboration in Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductors, robotics, biotechnology, deep technologies and digital innovation, while also strengthening institutional mechanisms in science and technology cooperation between the two countries.

Deepening Bilateral Ties

During the bilateral meeting, Jitendra Singh described India and Vietnam as "civilizational partners connected by nearly two thousand years of shared cultural and historical linkages." The minister said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries has gained new momentum over the last decade and acquired greater depth following the visit of Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to India in August 2024.

The Minister said Vietnam remains "an important partner in India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision," adding that growing India-ASEAN engagement in science, technology and innovation provides a strong foundation for collaborative research and technology-driven growth.

Focus on Tech and Innovation

Highlighting India's expanding startup ecosystem, the minister proposed stronger engagement between startups, innovators and research institutions of both countries. "He said India and Vietnam can work together to create new opportunities for entrepreneurs and young researchers in emerging technology sectors," ministry stated.

The two sides also reviewed ongoing collaborations under India-ASEAN science and technology programmes. According to the ministry, around ten Vietnamese researchers have availed fellowships under the India-ASEAN Research and Training Fellowship programme, while several joint projects are currently underway across different scientific domains.

Vietnamese innovators and women scientists have also participated in regional innovation and scientific forums organised under India-ASEAN cooperation frameworks.

Vu Hai Quan welcomed the growing engagement between the two countries and expressed Vietnam's interest in "developing structured collaboration in deep technologies with practical applications and societal benefits." He also proposed the nomination of dedicated nodal points from both ministries for regular coordination and preparation of a concrete action plan to implement bilateral initiatives.

The two sides also discussed the proposed next India-Vietnam Joint Committee Meeting and reviewed possibilities for startup exchange programmes, co-innovation centres and industry-linked research partnerships.

During the discussions, both sides also exchanged views on cooperation in Artificial Intelligence missions, cybersecurity frameworks, innovation ecosystems and technology transfer initiatives. India expressed readiness to share its experiences and best practices in these areas.

According to the ministry, both countries agreed to maintain regular engagement and work towards translating the outcomes of the bilateral dialogue into concrete collaborative initiatives delivering "technological, economic and societal benefits" for both nations. (ANI)

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