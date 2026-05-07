Bengal: Trinamool Councillor Arrested For Assaulting Policeman In Serampore

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 7 (IANS) A Trinamool councillor has been arrested on charges of punching and breaking a police officer's nose, police said on Thursday.

Three people, including the councillor, have been arrested in connection with this incident. The police sent the arrested persons to the Serampore court, where they sought their custody.

However, Trinamool councillor Rajesh Shah alias Kukua has alleged a political vendetta against him.

The injured policeman is undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

On Wednesday, unrest broke out in the Tin Bazar area of Ward No. 10 of Serampore Municipality in Hooghly district due to a commotion in one of the Anganwadi centres.

Police said that an Anganwadi centre in the Tin Bazar area was locked. Police and central forces went to open the lock.

Trinamool councillor Rajesh Shah went there and stopped them. He got into an argument with the police over this.

After that, the councillor punched an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the nose, causing bleeding.

Police arrested Rajesh Shah and his two associates in connection with this incident.

However, the Trinamool councillor has denied the allegations made by the police against him.

While being escorted from the Sreerampore Police Station to the court, he stated that an Anganwadi centre had been established under the state government's 'Paray Samadhan' scheme.

Following the change of power after the West Bengal Assembly polls, both the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) attempted to seize control of the facility. This led to a scuffle.

Nevertheless, Rajesh categorically denied the accusation of assaulting the police.

He said that the Trinamool secured a lead in both his ward and his wife's ward, and alleged that the act of political vendetta stemmed from resentment over that outcome.

It may be noted that since the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared on May 4, reports of post-poll violence have been coming from across the state.

In some incidents, Trinamool Congress workers were beaten up, their party offices were vandalised, and party posters were destroyed.

In some places, Bharatiya Janata Party workers were targeted, with many sustaining injuries.

The police have said that strong action will be initiated against those indulging in such activities.