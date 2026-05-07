SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 Officially Launches In Kuala Lumpur, Highlighting Shifts In Global Semiconductor Supply Chains Arabian Post

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 May 2026 – SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEMICON SEA) 2026 was officially launched today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), bringing together policymakers, manufacturers, suppliers, researchers, investors and emerging talent from across the global semiconductor ecosystem for three days of industry dialogue, technology showcases and business engagement.

The opening ceremony was officiated by YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), and attended by SEMI leadership, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) led by the Chief Executive Officer Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, and senior executives from global semiconductor companies.

Held under the theme 'Transform Tomorrow' in strategic partnership with MITI and MIDA, SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 is expected to welcome more than 20,000 innovators, policymakers and technology experts. The three-day event focuses on key industry priorities including manufacturing scale-up, advanced packaging, intelligent manufacturing and workforce development, as companies respond to demand driven by artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and advanced electronics.

Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid, Chief Executive Officer of MIDA, said Malaysia is approaching the next phase of semiconductor growth as an active builder rather than a beneficiary of global trends.

“The semiconductor industry is at an inflection point, and Malaysia intends to be at the centre of what comes next. Under the MADANI Economy Framework and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, we are not simply maintaining our position in the global semiconductor supply chain, we are deliberately reshaping it. The NIMP 2030 sets a clear direction for the E&E sector to move beyond assembly and test into design, advanced packaging and innovation-driven manufacturing, and MIDA is here to make that transition real. The RM28.5 billion secured by the E&E sector in 2025 is proof that global confidence in Malaysia has not wavered. What we are now building is the ecosystem to match that confidence, through supply chain integration, local capability development and the kind of high-value partnerships that platforms like SEMICON Southeast Asia are uniquely placed to catalyse,” said Datuk Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim.

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“SEMI's role has always been to bring together the global semiconductor ecosystem, and that responsibility becomes even more important as the industry grows in scale and complexity. Today, innovation is no longer confined to a single segment. It requires closer alignment across design, manufacturing, materials and supply chains. SEMICON Southeast Asia provides a platform to bridge these different parts of the ecosystem, enabling stakeholders to engage in more meaningful collaboration and move from discussion to execution,” said Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI.

“As demand continues to be driven by artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and advanced electronics, the ability to coordinate across regions and capabilities will be critical. SEMICON Southeast Asia 2026 is not only about showcasing technology, but about strengthening the partnerships needed to support long-term industry growth and resilience.”