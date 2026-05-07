Openai Phone Push Sharpens Agent Race Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">OpenAI is reportedly accelerating work on a ChatGPT-centred smartphone, raising the prospect that the artificial intelligence company could move from software into mass-market consumer hardware as early as 2027.

Supply-chain checks point to a device designed around AI agents rather than the familiar app-led smartphone model. The project is being described as OpenAI's first AI agent phone, with mass production targeted for the first half of 2027 if development remains on track. The shift would place OpenAI in direct competition with Apple, Samsung, Google, Huawei and other handset makers that are already rebuilding mobile operating systems around generative AI.

The proposed phone is expected to use a customised MediaTek Dimensity 9600 processor, with production tied to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's advanced 2-nanometre-class process. The hardware is said to include an enhanced image signal processor to improve real-world visual sensing, a capability that would be central to AI agents able to understand surroundings, process images and respond to user intent without constant manual input.

The device is also expected to rely on high-speed LPDDR6 memory, UFS 5.0 storage and a dual-NPU architecture, allowing separate AI tasks such as speech, image recognition and contextual reasoning to run more efficiently. Security features based on protected virtualisation are likely to be important because an agent-led phone would handle sensitive functions such as messages, location, payments, calendar access and personal data.

OpenAI has not formally announced a smartphone, and the timeline remains dependent on design, component sourcing, software readiness and regulatory clearances. Even so, the reported acceleration marks a notable change from earlier expectations that OpenAI's first hardware push with Jony Ive would be a more experimental device outside the smartphone category.

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OpenAI's hardware ambitions gained momentum after its acquisition of io Products, the AI device start-up co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive. The transaction, valued at about $6.5 billion, brought Ive's design network closer to OpenAI while his firm LoveFrom continued to operate independently. The deal signalled that OpenAI wanted greater control over how users interact with AI, rather than relying only on Apple's iOS, Google's Android and third-party app stores.

A phone would give OpenAI access to the richest pool of everyday user context: location, speech, images, contacts, messaging patterns, browsing intent and payments. That context is essential for AI agents that can book travel, summarise conversations, manage shopping, arrange meetings or complete tasks across services. Current smartphones can already run AI assistants, but most remain bound by app permissions, operating-system restrictions and fragmented workflows.

The commercial logic is clear. ChatGPT has become one of the world's most recognisable AI products, but OpenAI still depends heavily on platforms controlled by larger technology groups. A dedicated phone could support subscription bundling, premium AI services and a developer ecosystem built around agents rather than conventional apps. It could also reduce OpenAI's exposure to platform fees and policy changes imposed by mobile operating-system owners.

The risks are equally significant. Hardware demands capital, supply-chain discipline, after-sales support and long product cycles. Consumer AI devices have produced mixed results, with some early wearables failing to prove why users should carry a new gadget alongside their phone. A smartphone avoids that problem by targeting a familiar category, but it also enters one of the toughest markets in technology, where scale, carrier partnerships and brand trust matter as much as software innovation.

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Apple and Google are unlikely to stand still. Apple has been under pressure to strengthen its AI strategy after slower progress in upgrading Siri and embedding generative features across the iPhone. Google has integrated Gemini more deeply into Android, Pixel devices and productivity tools. Samsung has pushed Galaxy AI features across its premium handsets. OpenAI's reported phone would therefore arrive in a market already moving quickly toward AI-native interfaces.