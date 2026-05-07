Tether Deepens Bitcoin Dollar Rails Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Tether is positioning USDT as a core payments and liquidity layer for the Bitcoin economy, with chief executive Paolo Ardoino framing the stablecoin issuer's strategy as a long-term infrastructure project rather than a conventional crypto trading business.

Ardoino has likened the company's approach to Isaac Asimov's Foundation series, arguing that durable systems must be built before periods of financial stress expose weaknesses in existing institutions. The comparison reflects Tether's wider effort to present USDT not merely as a dollar-pegged token for exchanges, but as a settlement asset capable of linking Bitcoin, emerging-market payments, artificial intelligence tools and self-custody wallets.

The company's push comes as USDT remains the world's largest stablecoin, with circulation near $190 billion and daily trading volumes that often exceed those of most digital assets. Its role in cryptocurrency markets is already substantial: USDT is the dominant quote currency on many offshore exchanges, a bridge for dollar liquidity in countries with restricted banking access, and a tool for traders moving between Bitcoin and other tokens without relying on bank transfers.

Tether's latest reserve figures show why the company has become central to debates over both crypto finance and traditional markets. At the end of March 2026, it reported assets of about $192 billion against liabilities of roughly $183.5 billion, leaving excess reserves of more than $8.2 billion. Its reserve base was heavily concentrated in Treasury-linked instruments, with more than $140 billion held in Treasury bills, repurchase agreements, cash equivalents and deposits. It also held about $20 billion in gold and around $7 billion in Bitcoin.

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That balance sheet gives Tether a dual identity. It is a private issuer of digital dollars used across crypto markets, but it has also become a major buyer of short-term US government debt. The interest earned on those holdings has turned the company into one of the most profitable businesses in the digital-asset sector, with first-quarter net profit above $1 billion even as crypto markets faced volatility.

The Bitcoin angle has become more prominent as Tether seeks to reduce dependence on Ethereum and Tron, the two networks that have carried much of USDT's transaction activity. Its plan to bring USDT onto RGB, a protocol designed to support assets on Bitcoin and work with Lightning-style payment channels, is aimed at making stablecoin transfers more native to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The goal is to allow users to hold and move USDT alongside Bitcoin in the same wallet environment, with greater emphasis on privacy, self-custody and low-cost settlement.

That strategy fits Tether's broader message that Bitcoin provides the neutral monetary base, while USDT supplies the stable unit of account needed for everyday commerce. Bitcoin remains volatile for salaries, remittances and invoices, while USDT offers a dollar reference point for users who want exposure to crypto rails without bearing Bitcoin's price swings. Tether's argument is that the two assets are complementary: Bitcoin as long-term savings and censorship-resistant collateral; USDT as transactional liquidity.

The model has strong appeal in markets where dollar access is limited, inflation is high, or cross-border transfers are expensive. Stablecoins have gained traction in parts of Latin America, Africa, West Asia and Southeast Asia as businesses and households use them for remittances, savings and trade settlement. Tether says hundreds of millions of users now interact with its technology, a claim that reflects wallet-based adoption rather than conventional bank-account-style customer relationships.

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The risks remain significant. Tether has long faced scrutiny over transparency, reserve composition and the absence of a full traditional audit. Although it publishes attestations, critics argue that snapshots of reserves do not provide the same assurance as a comprehensive audit of controls, counterparties and liquidity under stress. Its holdings of Bitcoin, gold and other investments add another layer of market risk, even if Treasury-linked assets dominate the reserve base.

Regulatory pressure is also intensifying. Stablecoin rules in the United States, Europe and other major jurisdictions are moving toward tighter oversight, clearer reserve requirements and stronger anti-money-laundering obligations. Tether has frozen billions of dollars in tokens linked to illicit activity, showing cooperation with law enforcement, but that capability also underlines a tension between stablecoin censorship controls and the decentralised ethos associated with Bitcoin.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network