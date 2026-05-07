Mbappé Backed To Lift France Arabian Post

The projection, based on a survey of 65 respondents across the bank's Global Research department, gives France its third World Cup title after triumphs in 1998 and 2018. Mbappé is expected to finish as the tournament's top scorer, while Spain's teenage forward Lamine Yamal is predicted to be named player of the tournament, setting up a marquee rivalry between two of football's most influential attacking figures.

The forecast comes at a moment when France and Spain occupy the top two places in the FIFA men's world ranking, separated by less than one point in the April update. France returned to the summit after wins in the March international window, while Spain, the reigning European champion, slipped to second after a draw against Egypt. Argentina, holder of the World Cup, is third, with England, Portugal, Brazil and the Netherlands also listed among the strongest contenders.

The 2026 tournament, staged across the United States, Mexico and Canada, will run from 11 June to 19 July and will be the first World Cup with 48 teams. The format includes 12 groups of four, with the top two sides in each group and the eight best third-placed teams advancing to a new round of 32. France has been drawn in Group I with Senegal, Iraq and Norway, while Spain faces Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group H.

Bank of America's football call reflects both sporting form and the growing tendency of financial institutions to use major tournaments as a lens for sentiment, national branding and market-facing cultural analysis. The bank's respondents also identified Argentina and Brazil as leading alternatives, while Japan, Norway and Morocco were named among teams capable of springing surprises.

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France's status as favourite rests heavily on Mbappé's tournament pedigree and current scoring record. The Real Madrid forward has already scored in two World Cup finals, including a hat-trick in the 2022 final against Argentina, and won the Golden Boot in Qatar. His club season has reinforced his centrality to Didier Deschamps's plans, with 41 goals in 41 appearances across major competitions for Real Madrid, despite a hamstring issue that has drawn scrutiny in Spain.

Deschamps still has one of the deepest squads in international football. Mike Maignan is expected to lead the goalkeeping group, while William Saliba, Ibrahima Konaté, Theo Hernández and Jules Koundé give France defensive options with elite club experience. In midfield and attack, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Michael Olise, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembélé, Marcus Thuram and Bradley Barcola underline the competition for places around Mbappé.

Spain's case is equally strong. Luis de la Fuente has reshaped the side around technical control, aggressive pressing and width, building on the European Championship triumph and a sustained run of results over the past two years. Yamal, already decisive for Barcelona and Spain before turning 19, is central to the optimism around La Roja. His two-goal display against France in the 5-4 Nations League semi-final victory in Stuttgart last June remains the clearest reminder that Spain can trouble France's defensive structure.