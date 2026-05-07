Aitradebtc 2026 Launches Beginner-Friendly AI Trading Bot, Simplifying Access To Automated Earnings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, United Kingdom, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One-Click Automation + No Prior Experience Required; Designed to Help Users Explore Passive Income Through AI Trading

A strategic combination of artificial intelligence and decentralised finance in 2026 is reshaping the global financial landscape. This is coupled with an ever-increasing number of borderless payment systems. Ideas such as forex arbitrage, the art of taking advantage of the price discrepancies of two or more markets, are no longer the sole preserve of institutional traders. As the algorithmic systems emerged and gained popularity, these approaches are now being computerised and made available to average users via AI-based platforms.

With an ever-growing interest in automated trading, search trends in 2026 show a growing demand in terms of: The Best Free Trading Bot of 2026 and tutorials on no-experience trading bots and automated passive income tools, 2026. AiTradeBTC comes at a time when more people are seeking easier means to deal with digital assets without having to acquire advanced trading skills.

The platform is made in such a way that it allows users to start immediately, with a simplified setup process and automated trading capabilities, which are running in the background. Upon activation, the system trades according to pre-set strategies with the aim of minimizing the need to monitor the system.

Key Characteristics of AiTradeBTC AI Trading Bot.

One-Click Sign up process - Customers are able to choose and enable trading strategies without involving complex setup and configuration.

24/7 Automated Trading - The system is able to constantly monitor market conditions and automatically trade in real time.

Basic Dashboard- User-friendly interface is a simple dashboard that will be easy to use on both desktop and mobile devices.

Ready-Programmed Trading Strategies – Built in strategies, which can be adapted to the various market conditions.

Real-time Performance Tracking – Real-time earnings, activity and trading history can be monitored.

One of AiTradeBTC representatives stated:

'We want to bring a more accessible experience of trying out trading with smart automation, which will become an essential part of how people interact with financial markets in 2026.'

How To Get Started with AiTradeBot

Head to the AiTradeBot official site and sign up

Choose a trading plan that aligns with your target

Let the automated trading app; AI trading bot do the work for you.

Reffer others and earn up to 8% commission

Whom is AiTradeBTC intended for?

The platform is especially adapted to:

Those who have little or no experience with AI itative trading.

Busy workers who would like to have opportunities for passive income.

Novices who are interested in venturing into the digital asset arena without having to trade manually.

With the current evolution of AI trading markets and the increased adoption of automation, solutions such as AiTradeBTC represent an increasing trend towards simplified, AI-driven trading solutions. Although the results will be different based on the conditions of the market and the involvement of users, the platform is placed as an instrument for all those interested in experimenting with a more organized and passive approach to automated trading.

About AiTradeBTC

AiTradeBTC is a fintech platform that specializes in artificial intelligence-powered AI itative trading solutions. The platform will offer users a more effective means of engaging in the digital asset markets by combining machine learning, real-time market data, and automated trading strategies. It aims to make trading simpler and to make automated investment tools more accessible to a broader audience, no matter their level of experience. Build your financial portfolio with AiTradeBTC today by signing up with as low as $100!

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Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing or trading. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and assume all associated risks. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

CONTACT: Emily Morson AiTradeBtc...

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