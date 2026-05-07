Lakeland Fire + Safety's LHD Germany Completes Key Operational And Leadership Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transitions LHD Germany Operations from Wessling to Third-Party Logistics Model

Appoints Veteran Fire & Safety Executive Sascha Mueller as LHD Director of Sales to Drive Next Phase of Growth

Relaunching LHD Germany Brand at Interschutz 2026 in Hanover June 1–6

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced the completion of key operational and leadership initiatives within LHD Germany as part of a continued transformation of the business.

Lakeland completed the transition of its LHD Germany operations from Wessling, Germany to a third-party logistics model with Dekkers Logistics, effective May 1, 2026. The move is expected to generate approximately $300,000 in annual lease cost savings while improving flexibility and scalability across the European region. The transition represents a continuation of the steps taken since the acquisition of LHD to reduce fixed costs and implement a more disciplined and efficient operating structure.

In parallel with the operational transition, Lakeland has strengthened its commercial leadership in Germany with the addition of Sascha Mueller as LHD Director of Sales, bringing over 30 years of experience in the fire and safety industry. Mueller joins an already strong and experienced LHD Germany team and will play a key role in re-engaging the market, supporting customers, and driving growth as the business enters its next phase. As an international sales professional, he has leveraged his extensive knowledge of fire products and services to drive customer retention and revenue. Previously he was International Sales Director at Safety Components USA, where he expanded its market presence through targeted prospecting efforts, leading to increased brand awareness and new business opportunities. He was International Sales Director at S-GARD Germany, where he developed a worldwide dealer network for PPE. Mr. Mueller also held sales and public relations positions at International Search & Rescue Germany (I.S.A.R.), Bullard GmbH, and SKYLOTEC GmbH. He has been an active volunteer firefighter since 1993 in the Municipality of Brohltal, Germany.

These initiatives come as Lakeland prepares to relaunch and rebrand LHD Germany at Interschutz 2026 in Hanover, Germany, taking place June 1–6, the largest global trade show for the fire service industry. The rebrand reflects Lakeland's broader strategy to position LHD as part of a cohesive global fire platform while maintaining the technical heritage and reputation the brand has built in the European market.

“We have now completed the move from Wessling to a 3PL model, taking fixed cost out of the business, improving flexibility, and giving us a structure that can scale as demand builds,” said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Industries.“It is a continuation of the work we have been doing since the acquisition to bring discipline and consistency to LHD Germany. We expect these actions to improve operational efficiency, enhance customer responsiveness, and strengthen our sales strategy as well as our position in the European fire market as we continue to build a scalable global platform.”

Kevin Rae, Executive Vice President, EMEA Fire Sales, added:“Sasha brings more than 30 years of experience in the fire and safety industry and is a strong addition to our commercial leadership in Germany. Under the leadership of Klaus Hawerkamp, we have a solid and experienced team in place. Sasha complements that team well and will play an important role as we re-engage the market and relaunch LHD Germany at Interschutz. As we head into Interschutz, we are focused on reintroducing the LHD brand to the market with a stronger foundation, better execution, and a clear path forward.”

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. In addition, we provide decontamination, repair and rental services that complement our fire services portfolio. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS”) Region, Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at .

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our M&A strategy and tariff mitigation plans. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations

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