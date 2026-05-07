EXL Wins 2026 CSO Award For Innovation In Cybersecurity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced it has been honored with the 2026 CSO Award for Application Security for EXL SARATM, its AI-powered Security Architecture Review Automation (SARA) that has transformed the way security architecture and risk reviews are conducted.

SARA leverages advanced AI technologies to augment and streamline security architecture reviews across cloud and enterprise environments. By embedding security and privacy controls at the design phase, SARA applies an early-stage approach to optimize the software development lifecycle. This enables proactive, self-service risk capabilities to identify and address risk earlier in the development process, enabling faster and secure solutions with stronger enterprise risk posture.

“This recognition reflects EXL's continued commitment to driving innovation with responsible and secure AI adoption,” said Baljinder Singh, executive vice president and global chief information officer at EXL.“SARA demonstrates the impact of combining advanced AI technologies with a security-by-design approach. By leveraging AI-driven architecture reviews, we are accelerating trusted solution delivery while strengthening governance and cybersecurity excellence.”

“This year's award winners show how security teams have repositioned themselves as strategic business enablers,” said Beth Kormanik, content director of the CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference.“They tackle business challenges by leveraging new technology and ideas and delivering detailed planning and strong execution. Their organizations are stronger for these efforts that protect revenue continuity, improve resilience, and strengthen compliance. We congratulate them and look forward to celebrating them at the CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference.”

The CSO Awards recognizes organizations that demonstrate exceptional innovation and measurable impact in cybersecurity. EXL's recognition highlights its leadership in applying AI-driven solutions to address critical security challenges, reduce operational risk and enable sustainable growth in today's rapidly evolving data and AI landscape.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 67,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit .

About CSO

CSO serves enterprise security decision-makers and users with the critical information they need to stay ahead of evolving threats and defend against criminal cyberattacks. With incisive content that addresses all security disciplines, from risk management to network defense to fraud and data loss prevention, CSO offers unparalleled depth and insight to support key decisions and investments for IT security professionals.

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About the CSO Awards and CSO Hall of Fame Award Inductees

The CSO Awards recognize organizations for security projects and initiatives demonstrating outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO Hall of Fame honors leaders who have significantly contributed to advancing information risk management and security. Inductees exemplify the qualities of leadership and excellence and, by their example, contribute to improving security across all organizations. Award winners are honored at the CSO Cybersecurity Awards & Conference.

About Foundry



Foundry helps companies bring their visions to reality through a combination of media, marketing technologies, and proprietary data on a global scale. Our platforms are powered by data from an owned and operated ecosystem of global editorial brands, awards, and events, all engineered and integrated to drive marketing campaigns for technology companies.

Foundry is one of the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services companies, and is the proud owner of the global tech sector's most revered media brands including CIO, CSO, Network World, InfoWorld, PC World and Macworld.

To learn more about Foundry, visit foundryco.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

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Keith Little

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