Gocare Drives Digital CX Transformation For Broadband Providers At Fiber Connect 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Silver sponsor and dual Fiber Broadband Association award finalist showcases innovation for outage communications and digital CX at booth #711

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOCare, a leading SaaS provider of digital customer experience solutions for broadband service providers (BSPs), today announced its participation in Fiber Connect 2026, North America's premier broadband industry event. As a Silver Sponsor and Fiber Broadband Association Premier Member, GOCare will spotlight its advanced customer experience (CX) solutions designed to help providers improve customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and scale efficiently.

“Fiber Connect brings together the leaders shaping the future of broadband, and we're excited to be part of that conversation,” said Mike Roddy, Co-Founder and CEO of GOCare.“Our focus on customer experience simplifies BSP operations while delivering an exceptional, digital-first customer experience with faster first-contact resolutions. We look forward to connecting with the industry and sharing practical strategies that drive measurable impact.”

Thought Leadership at Fiber Connect

GOCare will contribute to the event's thought leadership program with two speaking sessions focused on operational excellence and digital transformation:

Rick Perkins, Co-Founder and COO, will speak on the panel:

“Teamwork Dreamwork: Know What You Need”

Monday, May 18, 2026 | 1:50 PM – 2:30 PM ET

This session explores how broadband providers can scale services without increasing complexity, sharing practical approaches to standardization, automation, and partner coordination that reduce friction and enhance customer experience.

Kevin Mitchell, Vice President, Marketing and Partnerships, will present in the Expo Theater along with Brad Wiertel, COO of VNET:

“Proven Digital CX Playbook for ISPs: Delivering Real Operational Impact”

Monday, May 18, 2026 | 3:00 – 3:15 PM ET

This session will outline actionable strategies for leveraging digital CX to drive measurable operational improvements and elevate the subscriber experience.

Recognized for Innovation and Impact

GOCare has been named a finalist in two categories at the 2026 Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) Awards, recognizing excellence across the fiber broadband ecosystem:

Product Innovation Award for OutageIQ, which enables broadband providers to automatically notify subscribers of service disruptions in real time, dramatically reducing inbound call volume and improving customer trust during outages.

Constellation Award, in collaboration with technology partner Adtran and customer TEC, recognizing the joint deployment of GOCare's OutageIQ solution that enabled TEC to deliver proactive outage communications and measurably reduce subscriber call volume.

These nominations highlight the impact of GOCare's OutageIQ solution in transforming outage communication, improving transparency, and reducing operational strain for broadband providers. Winners will be announced at the Fiber Connect 2026 25th Anniversary Awards Gala on May 19, 2026.

“Fiber Connect brings together the innovators driving the next era of broadband, where customer experience is as critical as network performance,” said Gary Bolton, President and CEO of the Fiber Broadband Association.“Solutions like GOCare's OutageIQ highlight how digital CX is transforming provider operations by enabling real-time communication, reducing friction, and strengthening customer trust. This kind of innovation is essential to delivering the high-quality broadband experiences that move communities and industries forward.”

Meet GOCare at Fiber Connect 2026

GOCare invites broadband operators and technology partners to connect at Booth #711 to learn how digital CX can drive meaningful business outcomes. Get in touch to schedule a meeting at the event.

About GOCare

GOCare is a trusted digital experience platform for broadband service providers, driving customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. Our innovative SaaS solution integrates seamlessly with existing operator technology stacks-including billing, network operations, IT, and marketing platforms-empowering providers to deliver proactive notifications and personalized interactions through two-way SMS, social media, web chat, and email. Founded by telecom veterans, GOCare's“For Operators, By Operators” ethos underscores our deep understanding of the broadband industry's challenges. We are committed to helping operators transform the customer experience, making it easier for subscribers to connect, communicate, and engage at every touchpoint. Serving over 30 broadband operators and powering more than 30 million monthly digital interactions, GOCare reduces call volumes, cuts operational costs, accelerates payments, and boosts customer satisfaction metrics. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

GOCare – Kevin Mitchell | ...