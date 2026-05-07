India, Vietnam Review Defence Cooperation, Explore Stronger Strategic Ties

MENAFN - KNN India)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang in New Delhi.

The two leaders reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and exploring avenues to further strengthen strategic ties.

The meeting reflected the expanding scope of the India–Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both sides expressing satisfaction over progress in high-level exchanges, training programmes, and capacity-building initiatives.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said the talks“focused on adding more vigour to the defence cooperation between India and Vietnam,” adding that recent developments reflect“positive momentum” in bilateral engagement. The leaders also noted growing alignment in strategic interests, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Discussions focused on deepening defence engagement through enhanced maritime cooperation, greater collaboration in the defence industry, and expansion of joint research, co-development, and co-production initiatives.

Both sides also emphasised the importance of sustained institutional interactions, including joint exercises, port calls, and regular dialogue between defence establishments.

During the talks, India reiterated its commitment to working with Vietnam under its regional vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region).

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global security developments and underscored the importance of maintaining peace, stability, and a rules-based international order.

The engagement signals continued momentum in bilateral defence relations, with both countries aiming to further expand cooperation across operational, industrial, and strategic domains.

(KNN Bureau)