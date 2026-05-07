MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Stardust Solar Expands High-Growth Franchise Network with Strategic Vancouver Island Launch

May 07, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy Inc. (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company"), a globally expanding renewable energy company, is pleased to announce the launch of a new franchise territory in Campbell River and Nanaimo, British Columbia, expanding its presence across Vancouver Island.

The territory will be owned and operated by Jeremy Sellors and will conduct business under Phoenix Renewables, delivering residential and commercial solar solutions across the North Island region. As part of its local market launch, the new franchisee will be attending the upcoming Parksville Spring Home Show from May 8-10, 2026 at Oceanside Place Arena, providing an opportunity for homeowners and businesses from across Nanaimo, Parksville, Campbell River, and surrounding Vancouver Island communities to meet the team and learn more about solar solutions in the region.

Vancouver Island presents a compelling opportunity for solar adoption, supported by strong seasonal production and long summer daylight hours of up to 16 hours per day. Well-designed systems across the region can offset up to 70-80% of annual electricity consumption, delivering long-term cost savings and energy resilience. Recent updates to BC Hydro's solar and battery rebate programs further enhance the economic case for adoption, reinforcing distributed solar as a complementary solution that supports peak demand and increasing electrification across the province.

"Expanding our presence across Vancouver Island is another step in scaling our platform in high-demand markets," said Mark Tadros, CEO of Stardust Solar.

Jeremy Sellors, new owner of the Campbell River and Nanaimo franchise, added: "We are excited to bring Stardust Solar's platform to the Vancouver Island region. As demand for energy independence and cost stability continues to grow, solar is becoming a critical solution for homes and businesses, and we are proud to support that transition across our communities."

With this addition, Stardust Solar continues to expand its network of over 100 franchise territories, driving recurring royalty revenue through installation activity, training, and technology deployment as it advances toward profitability. The Company remains focused on empowering its franchise partners with the tools, training, and support needed to scale their businesses, strengthening local market presence while accelerating network-wide growth.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc. is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Media and Investor Contacts:

Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c) | VP Corporate Communications

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Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

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Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.