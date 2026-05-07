India, France Pledge Deeper Space Ties, Ocean Research Collaboration In Ministerial Meet

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) India and France pledged to deepen cooperation in science, ocean research and space, in a ministerial level meeting with both sides expressing satisfaction at sustained momentum in collaboration, particularly in high-technology domains, an official statement said on Thursday.

Union MoS for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Dr. Jitendra Singh held a bilateral meeting via video conference with Prof. Philippe Baptiste, France's Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space, reviewing the expanding canvas of India-France cooperation in science, technology and space, the statement from Department of Space said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh highlighted that India-France engagement in science and space has evolved into a strong pillar of bilateral relations, contributing to both technological advancement and closer people-to-people connect. He noted that the declaration of 2026 as the Indo-French Year of Innovation offers a significant opportunity to scale up collaboration in emerging areas.

India's space sector has seen rapid expansion following recent reforms, with a growing ecosystem of nearly 400 space startups and strong projections for the space economy in the coming years, creating new opportunities for deeper industry-level partnerships between the two countries, the minister noted.

Prof. Philippe Baptiste, described India as a key trusted partner in space and research cooperation. Recalling his earlier engagement with ISRO, he highlighted the strong legacy of collaboration and expressed interest in further strengthening cooperation across Earth observation, launch systems and space exploration.

Baptiste proposed enhanced collaboration in ocean-related data sharing through the“Space for Ocean Alliance” and suggested closer engagement between CNES and Indian institutions. He also conveyed readiness to expand cooperation in human spaceflight, including training, microgravity experiments and long-term collaborative opportunities.

Baptiste also invited India to participate actively in the International Space Summit to be held in Paris in September 2026, suggesting alignment with India's Bengaluru space event to create a coordinated global platform for space discussions.

Dr. Singh welcomed the initiatives and indicated India's openness to further collaboration in ocean research and human spaceflight. He also highlighted India's Deep Ocean Mission and its extensive coastline as key strengths in advancing ocean-related partnerships.

Dr. Singh also mentioned cooperation on NavIC ground station development in France and acknowledged France's support in India's Gaganyaan mission.

The minister referred to recent developments such as strengthening of institutional partnerships between the Department of Science and Technology and leading French organisations. The partnerships have led to new initiatives in advanced materials and digital sciences.

-IANS

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