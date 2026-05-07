J&K Govt Seeks FIR Against Kashmiri Pandit Leader For Comment Against Relief Commissioner

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, May 7 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir government said on Thursday that it has asked the police to register an FIR against a Kashmiri migrant Pandit leader Sunit Bhat for his Facebook comment against the Union Territory's Relief Commissioner Arvind Karwani.

Officials said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has written to the police, seeking the registration of an FIR against a Kashmiri migrant Pandit leader for making allegations of illegal allotment and accepting bribes against the Relief Commissioner in a Facebook comment.

According to an official communication issued by the Jammu Office of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), he (Sunil Bhat) was allegedly instigating people against the Special Relief Ration Scheme notified by the government and encouraging them to resort to violence and create public disorder.

The communication was addressed to the Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Joginder Singh.

Sunil Bhat, the complaint said, had made the allegations in the comment section of a video posted on social media.

The letter to the police said: "It had come to the notice of this office that one Sunil Bhat has posted a derogatory comment on Facebook wherein he has mentioned that the Relief Commissioner has made illegal allotment of shops and received bribe for allotments."

"The comments of Sunil Bhat have tarnished the image of relief organisation in general and the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner in particular," the letter added.

The communication also alleged that through his social media activity and other sources, Bhat was instigating people against the Special Relief Ration Scheme notified by the government and encouraging them to resort to violence and create public disorder.

"As such, I am directed to seek immediate lodgement of an FIR against Sunil Bhat," the letter issued by Assistant Commissioner (Relief) Kailash Devi said.

The administration said that the allotment of shops at Jagti migrant camp was carried out in a transparent manner on the recommendations of a committee of senior government officers.

It also added that the department was open to any inquiry or investigation by any government agency into the allotment process and would cooperate fully.

On Wednesday, displaced Kashmiri Pandits protested here against the Jammu and Kashmir administration's move to integrate their relief rations into the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Minor clashes broke out between demonstrators and police as they attempted to march towards the Relief Commissioner's office.

Community leaders described NFSA as a "black law" and a "trap" for Kashmiri Pandits, alleging that its implementation would dilute their distinct identity as displaced persons and affect their rehabilitation rights.

Kashmiri Migrant Pandits living in Jammu are receiving monetary relief and rations at concessional rates through the Office of the Relief Commissioner.

The Relief Commissioner also maintains records about present residence, strength of the family, and eligibility with regard to the relief the migrants are entitled to.