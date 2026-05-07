Merck Foundation Announced Winners Of Their Fashion, Song And Film Awards 2025 For Driving Awareness On Social And Health Issues 51 Winners From 15 Countries Announced In Partnership With The First Ladies Of Africa

MENAFN - African Press Organization) LIBREVILLE, Gabon, May 7, 2026/APO Group/ --

Merck Foundation ( ), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with the Africa's First Ladies, also the Ambassadors of“Merck Foundation more Than a Mother” announced the winners of their Fashion, Song, and Film Awards 2025, under two themes: “More Than a Mother” and “Diabetes & Hypertension”. The theme of “More Than a Mother” Awards was to raise awareness on social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/or Stopping GBV at all levels. The theme of “Diabetes and Hypertension” Awards was to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension in African countries.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) expressed,“I am incredibly proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Merck Foundation Fashion , Song and Film Awards together with my dear sisters, African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”.

I congratulate our 51 winners from 15 African countries. I am truly impressed by the quality and quantity of the entries we received this year. Our winners have creatively and effectively conveyed important social and health awareness messages through their work. I have always believed that fashion and art play a crucial role in raising awareness about health and sensitive social issues.”

Merck Foundation also announced the Call for Applications for the 2026 Edition of Merck Foundation Fashion, Song & Film Awards 'More Than a Mother' and 'Diabetes & Hypertension', in partnership with First Ladies of Africa and Asia.

“We invite the young talents to submit their creative work, carrying powerful messages that break the silence,” she added.

Here is the list of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards“More Than a Mother” 2025 Winners:

Ropafadzo Mapira, ZIMBABWE, First Position Adebayo Balikis Ireti, NIGERIA, First Position Christianah Adebimpe Dare, NIGERIA, First Position Mame Bara Gaye, SENEGAL, Second Position Serigne Modou Diouf, SENEGAL, Second Position Johannes Medard Tairo, TANZANIA, Second Position Niyigena Angella, UGANDA, Second Position Giovanni Peter Gazigile, TANZANIA, Third Position Kutesa Tyson Vicent, UGANDA, Third Position Linda Ngwira, ZAMBIA, Third Position Gibstar Makangila, ZAMBIA, Third Position Mercy Duke, ZIMBABWE, Third Position Oluwatosin Oloruntobi Adeyanju, NIGERIA, Third Position Ngatendwe Hope Gowera, NAMIBIA, Third Position

Here are the Winners of Merck Foundation FASHION Awards“Diabetes & Hypertension” 2025:

Christianah Adebimpe Dare, NIGERIA, First position Lynn Chipendo, ZIMBABWE, First position Beatricia Lucas, NAMIBIA, Second Position Tinotenda Nissi Mafusire, ZAMBIA, Second Position Oloyede Eniola Sunday, NIGERIA, Second Position Isabel Mawusinu Kulafe, GHANA, Third Position Mercy Njeri Daniel, KENYA, Third Position Hezra Carolina Gove, MOZAMBIQUE, Third Position

Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother' Song Awards 2025:

English Language

Vincent Owino, KENYA, First Position Alice Eze, NIGERIA, First Position Maureen Kabasiita, UGANDA, Second Position Warren Frank Kawiche, TANZANIA, Third Position OBED Murphy Agai, NIGERIA, Third Position Christianah Adebimpe Dare, NIGERIA, Third Position Cardi Shembazè, NIGERIA, Third Position Neema Nasirumbi, KENYA, Third Position

French Language

Kumbuka Bashonga Jeremie, DRC, First Position Ndiouga FALL, SENEGAL, First Position Brake Mackaya, GABON, Second Position Natty Stelle KOKOLO, SENEGAL, Third Position

Local Language

Coumba Coly, SENEGAL, First Position Bigirimana Linah Blanche, BURUNDI, First Position

Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'Diabetes & Hypertension' Song Awards 2025:

English Language

Jasmin Dally Koech, KENYA, First Position Omotola Ijaola, NIGERIA, Second Position Dr Ndumiso Tshuma, SOUTH AFRICA, Third Position

French Language

Étienne Kasereka, DRC, First Position Nantenaina Andriamorasata, MADAGASCAR, Second Position

Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'More Than a Mother' Film Awards 2025:

English Language

Calvin Oyula, KENYA, First Position Temitope Adebisi Adeyanju, NIGERIA, Second Position Bartholomew Sey, GHANA, Third Position

French Language

Baderhwa Benoit, GABON, First Position David LeGrand F, GABON, First Position Thierno Seydou Nouro SY, SENEGAL, Second Position Meye Fabien, GABON, Second Position

Here is the list of winners of Merck Foundation 'Diabetes & Hypertension' Film Awards 2025:

Mukendi Wabiuma Josué Yann, GABON, First Position Stephano Bloquet, MAURITIUS, Second Position Denis Manuel, NAMIBIA, Second Position

As part of their Community Awareness Program, Merck Foundation has released more than 30 songs in English, French, Portuguese, and local languages, with the aim to address important issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, and Diabetes Awareness.

Click here to listen to Merck Foundation Songs:

Moreover, Merck Foundation has also released a series of Animation Films in English, French, Portuguese, Swahilli and Spanish to address a wide range of social and health issues.

The TV program has been broadcasted on prime TV stations in several countries, capturing the attention and hearts of millions of viewers across the continent. “Our Africa” TV Program is also available on social media handles of Dr. Rasha Kelej [ Facebook ( ) , Instagram ( ) , Twitter ( ) and YouTube ( )] and Merck Foundation [ Facebook ( ) , Instagram ( ) , Twitter ( ) and YouTube ( )].

Details of Merck Foundation Awards 2026:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards“More Than a Mother” 2026 : Media representatives and media students from African Countries are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submitting multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards“More Than a Mother” 2026: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards“More Than a Mother” 2026 : All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards“More Than a Mother” 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards“Diabetes & Hypertension” 2026:

Media representatives from African, Asian and Latin American Countries are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submitting multiple applications will increase the chances of winning the award.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards“Diabetes & Hypertension” 2026: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards“Diabetes & Hypertension” 2026: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards“Diabetes & Hypertension” 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle, raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Entries can also be submitted via email to:

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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Merck Foundation.

Contact:

Mehak Handa

Community Awareness Program Manager

Phone: +91 9310087613/ +91 9319606669

Email: ...

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About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare & scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook ( ), X ( ), Instagram ( ), YouTube ( ), Threads ( ) and Flickr ( ).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.