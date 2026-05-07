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From Vision to Value: Why AI Execution, Data Fluency & Productization Are Becoming Critical Leadership Skills
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) As organisations continue accelerating investments in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and automation, the ability to operationalise AI at scale is emerging as a major business challenge. Recent industry studies suggest that while AI adoption is growing rapidly, many organisations still struggle to convert these investments into measurable financial outcomes due to execution and leadership capability gaps.
Addressing this shift, MIT xPRO, in collaboration with Emeritus, has introduced programmes focused on helping professionals bridge the gap between AI experimentation and real business impact. These include the Post Graduate Program in Data Science and AI (DSAI) and Building AI Products and Services (AIP), both designed to equip leaders with practical capabilities around AI strategy, analytics, optimisation, and product execution.
The programmes focus on areas such as AI-powered decision-making, optimisation frameworks, AI product development, data-driven strategy, explainable AI, and human-centric adoption models. Participants also gain exposure to industry tools, live business problem-solving, and emerging areas such as generative AI, agentic AI, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
Designed for professionals navigating increasingly AI-driven business environments, the programmes aim to help leaders build the strategic, technical, and operational expertise required to transform AI initiatives into scalable business outcomes.
As organisations increasingly prioritise leaders who can align AI, strategy, and execution, programmes focused on applied AI leadership and productisation are becoming a critical part of executive education.
Addressing this shift, MIT xPRO, in collaboration with Emeritus, has introduced programmes focused on helping professionals bridge the gap between AI experimentation and real business impact. These include the Post Graduate Program in Data Science and AI (DSAI) and Building AI Products and Services (AIP), both designed to equip leaders with practical capabilities around AI strategy, analytics, optimisation, and product execution.
The programmes focus on areas such as AI-powered decision-making, optimisation frameworks, AI product development, data-driven strategy, explainable AI, and human-centric adoption models. Participants also gain exposure to industry tools, live business problem-solving, and emerging areas such as generative AI, agentic AI, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
Designed for professionals navigating increasingly AI-driven business environments, the programmes aim to help leaders build the strategic, technical, and operational expertise required to transform AI initiatives into scalable business outcomes.
As organisations increasingly prioritise leaders who can align AI, strategy, and execution, programmes focused on applied AI leadership and productisation are becoming a critical part of executive education.
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