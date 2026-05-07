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Leadership in the Age of Digital TransLeadership in the Age of Digital Transformation: Why Strategic Tech Fluency Is Now Essentialformation: Why Strategic Tech Fluency Is Now Essential
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) As organisations accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, analytics and automation, leadership capability is emerging as a key differentiator in successful digital transformation. Recent studies suggest that while AI adoption continues to rise rapidly, many organisations still struggle to convert technology investments into sustained business value due to gaps in strategic leadership and digital decision-making.
Addressing this shift, IIM Indore, in collaboration with Emeritus, has introduced the Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders. The programme is designed to help senior professionals develop strategic tech fluency and lead AI-driven transformation initiatives across functions and industries.
The curriculum focuses on areas such as digital transformation strategy, AI-led business innovation, customer experience personalisation, risk management and emerging technology integration. Participants also gain practical exposure through industry-led sessions on AI tools, AI ROI frameworks, GenAI and Agentic AI use cases, and the future of autonomous enterprises.
Designed for leaders navigating increasingly technology-driven business environments, the programme aims to equip professionals with the skills required to align digital initiatives with business outcomes and long-term growth strategies. Participants will also benefit from peer networking opportunities and receive Executive Alumni Status from IIM Indore upon successful completion.
As organisations increasingly look for leaders who can bridge the gap between technology and business strategy, programmes focused on digital leadership and AI-driven transformation are becoming a critical part of executive education.
Addressing this shift, IIM Indore, in collaboration with Emeritus, has introduced the Certificate Programme in Digital Transformation and AI for Leaders. The programme is designed to help senior professionals develop strategic tech fluency and lead AI-driven transformation initiatives across functions and industries.
The curriculum focuses on areas such as digital transformation strategy, AI-led business innovation, customer experience personalisation, risk management and emerging technology integration. Participants also gain practical exposure through industry-led sessions on AI tools, AI ROI frameworks, GenAI and Agentic AI use cases, and the future of autonomous enterprises.
Designed for leaders navigating increasingly technology-driven business environments, the programme aims to equip professionals with the skills required to align digital initiatives with business outcomes and long-term growth strategies. Participants will also benefit from peer networking opportunities and receive Executive Alumni Status from IIM Indore upon successful completion.
As organisations increasingly look for leaders who can bridge the gap between technology and business strategy, programmes focused on digital leadership and AI-driven transformation are becoming a critical part of executive education.
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