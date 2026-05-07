Vtv Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming May Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HIGH POINT, N.C., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin, a novel, potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in May:

H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference

Format: Fireside Chat & one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Location: New York, NY

Webcast Link

Alliance Global Partners Healthcare Company Showcase

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Time: 4:20 PM ET

Location: Virtual Event

Event Webcast Link

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the Media & Events section of the Company's website at vtvtherapeutics. Replays of the webcasts will be available following the event.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv's clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a U.S. Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated in the U.S. as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D). In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin acted selectively on the liver and increased glucokinase activity independently of insulin. These findings support clinical investigation of whether cadisegliatin can improve glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

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Media Contact

Caren Begun

TellMed Strategies

201-396-8551

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