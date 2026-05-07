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China Protests UK Sanctions on Chinese Entities, Saying Move Unlawful
(MENAFN) Beijing said Wednesday it has lodged a formal complaint with the United Kingdom over London’s decision to impose sanctions on Chinese entities, expressing strong opposition to what it described as unilateral measures.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing in Beijing that China “has consistently opposed illegal unilateral sanctions without a basis in international law or authorization from the UN Security Council,” adding that it “expresses strong dissatisfaction with the UK’s actions” and has officially filed a protest.
The comments came after the UK announced new sanctions on Tuesday targeting 35 individuals and entities across several third countries, including Thailand and China. London said the measures were linked to the supply of drone components and other military-related goods to Russia.
Lin said China has been working to support peace talks and has maintained strict controls on exports of dual-use items in relation to the Ukraine conflict.
“Normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Russia should not be interfered with or affected,” he said, adding that Beijing would take necessary steps to “resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” according to reports.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a press briefing in Beijing that China “has consistently opposed illegal unilateral sanctions without a basis in international law or authorization from the UN Security Council,” adding that it “expresses strong dissatisfaction with the UK’s actions” and has officially filed a protest.
The comments came after the UK announced new sanctions on Tuesday targeting 35 individuals and entities across several third countries, including Thailand and China. London said the measures were linked to the supply of drone components and other military-related goods to Russia.
Lin said China has been working to support peace talks and has maintained strict controls on exports of dual-use items in relation to the Ukraine conflict.
“Normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Russia should not be interfered with or affected,” he said, adding that Beijing would take necessary steps to “resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” according to reports.
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